fresh prince
- TVWill Smith Net Worth 2023: What Is The Fresh Prince Worth?The journey of Will Smith, from Philadelphia's playgrounds to the glitz of Hollywood, amassing a net worth into the hundreds of millions.By Jake Skudder
- MusicYoung Guru Ranks The Best Philadelphia Rap Songs Of All TimeYoung Guru has songs from Freeway, Meek Mill, and other legendary Philadelphia natives in his top five Philly rap songs of all time.By Joshua Robinson
- TVWill Smith Reunites "Fresh Prince" Cast For Quarantine Link UpThe cast of "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" got together on Zoom for Will Smith's Snapchat series, "Will At Home."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWill Smith Jokes With DJ Jazzy Jeff About COVID-19 Diagnosis: "Not My DJ!"Will Smith was worried about DJ Jazzy Jeff after learning of his symptoms, but the longtime friends were able to laugh about the circumstances.By Erika Marie
- TVDon Cheadle's "Fresh Prince" Character Was So Close To Getting His Own Spin-Off ShowThe actor appeared on the hit 90s show in its earliest days.By Lynn S.
- MusicRakim Talks Will Smith Biting His Style: "It Was A Bittersweet Feeling"The emcee said every rapper wants someone to bite their style.By Erika Marie
- MusicJaden Smith Celebrates Will Smith's 51st B-Day With "Fresh Prince" Sing-A-Long In PhillyJaden might be a Calabassas kid but his dad is still West Philadelphia, born and raised.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Is Back On Netflix Ireland & UKThe "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" lands in Netflix UK & Ireland. By Aida C.
- MusicWill Smith Gets Jiggy With It & Wears Suggestive Genie Lamp CostumeThe actor was promoting his latest film, "Aladdin" on "Ellen."By Erika Marie
- MusicWill Smith's Emotional Deadbeat Dad "Fresh Prince" Scene Turns 25-Years-OldIt's one of the most memorable moments in the show's history.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentWill Smith Shares Hilarious "Fresh Prince" Royal Baby Meme For Harry & MeghanThe "Fresh Prince" has officially been born.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWill Smith Brings Back Limited Edition "Fresh Prince" MerchGet your chequebooks ready.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWill Smith's Movie Bangers: Remember When "Men In Black" Beat Biggie At The Grammys?The Fresh Prince, Agent Jay, and Captain Jim West have mic skills in common. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJazzy Jeff-Fresh Prince Music Video Reemerges After "30-Year Disappearing Act"The story of the "Freddy Kruger-inspired" Fresh Prince video that never was. By Devin Ch
- SneakersWill Smith Unboxes Exclusive "Fresh Prince" Air Jordan 5Smith unveils upcoming Grape "Fresh Prince" 5s and an exclusive gold colorway.By Kyle Rooney