Every Air Jordan Ever Worn On "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air," Ranked

When The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted on September 10th, 1990, it did something no network sitcom had done before... it made sneakers a central part of the show's identity. Will Smith arrived on screen in a pair of Air Jordan 5s without laces, and over the next six seasons, the show became one of the most important platforms Jordan Brand ever had.

Across 148 episodes, many distinct Air Jordan moments defined the series. Here they are, ranked:

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10. Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" (Honorable Mention)

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The "Bel-Air" AJ5 was never actually worn on the show. However, it earns an honorable mention because the shoe would not exist without it. Jordan Brand released the shoe in 2013 as a direct tribute to Will Smith's Fresh Prince wardrobe, built on the same AJ5 silhouette that defined the show's sneaker identity.

The mismatched colorway draws directly from the pink, purple, and green palette associated with the series. It was re-released in 2020 and remains one of the more wearable tribute releases in Jordan Brand history.

It is the clearest acknowledgment the brand ever made that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of the most important marketing platforms the Air Jordan 5 ever had.

9. Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal"

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The Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is the most overlooked entry in the Fresh Prince Jordan catalog. It appeared just once during Season 3. The black nubuck upper with cardinal red, dark charcoal, and purple accents is a strong colorway.

However, it sits at the bottom of this list for a straightforward reason. As a standalone sneaker, the "Cardinal" is a lesser AJ7 colorway than the "Hare" and a lesser cultural moment than everything above it.

Its single appearance and limited screen time leave it at the bottom of the ranking despite being a genuinely solid shoe.

8. Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam"

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The Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" appeared three times during Season 4. By that point, Michael Jordan had temporarily retired from the NBA. Nevertheless, his shoes were still a fixture of pop culture. The Fresh Prince wardrobe reflected that.

The black and white upper with red and purple detailing is one of the more visually distinctive AJ9 colorways. However, the AJ9 is a lesser silhouette than most of the shoes above it on this list.

Its three-episode run is notable but not enough to elevate it past stronger sneakers with more culturally significant moments attached.

7. Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared"

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The "White Infrared" AJ6 appeared in the episode where Will graduates from the Bel-Air Academy. That gives it one of the more specific cultural contexts of any shoe on this list. It appeared just once across the entire series.

The white leather upper with infrared accents is one of the two OG AJ6 colorways Michael Jordan wore during the 1991 NBA Finals. That gives it direct championship history.

It sits below the "Fire Red" AJ5 because the graduation context, while meaningful, is less visually iconic than the mismatched promotional image that defined the Fire Red's Fresh Prince moment.

6. Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red"

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The "Fire Red" AJ5 appeared in the first episode alongside the "Black Metallic." Will famously wore one of each, mismatched and without laces, in Season 1 promotional images. That styling choice became one of the most referenced sneaker moments in the show's history.

Jordan Brand later produced a laceless "Fire Red" AJ5 sample as a tribute to that moment. It never received a public release. The sample surfaced publicly in 2026.

As a standalone sneaker, the "Fire Red" ranks below the "Grape" and "Black Metallic," but the mismatched promotional image it is part of is one of the most iconic sneaker images the show ever produced.

5. Air Jordan 11 "Columbia"

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The Air Jordan 11 "Columbia" was the last shoe Will wore on the show. It appeared in the series finale and the two episodes leading up to it. The powder blue, white, and black colorway was one Michael Jordan had worn during the 1996 NBA All-Star Game.

Closing a six-season run with an AJ11 was a fitting choice. The Columbia sits below the "Hare" because it is a lesser AJ11 colorway than the Bred or Concord. Nevertheless, its Fresh Prince association is one of the reasons it still generates collector interest today.

It bookended the show's sneaker story in a way that felt intentional.

4. Air Jordan 7 "Hare"

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The Air Jordan 7 "Hare" appeared three times during Season 3. That makes it one of the more frequently worn Jordan silhouettes in the show's middle seasons. Jordan Brand had an active partnership with Warner Bros. at the time.

That helped ensure the shoe appeared on screen in the same year it was released at retail. The white, black, and true red colorway is inspired by Bugs Bunny. As a standalone sneaker, the "Hare" is one of the most coveted AJ7 colorways ever produced.

Its combination of cultural significance and screen time earns it a top-four spot on this list.

3. Air Jordan 5 "Grape"

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The "Grape" AJ5 is the colorway most people associate with the show. It only appeared twice in Season 1. Its most memorable moment came when Don Cheadle guest-starred as Ice-Trey.

He showed up with a Philly cheesesteak for a homesick Will, and the Grapes on his feet made the scene. The white upper with purple accents and green shark teeth became so tied to the show that Jordan Brand released a laceless tribute version on Will Smith's 50th birthday in 2018.

Decades later, it is still one of the most referenced AJ5 colorways in sneaker culture. The Fresh Prince connection is a big reason why.

2. Air Jordan 6 "Black Infrared"

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The "Black Infrared" AJ6 appeared just once across the entire run of the show. Will styled it deliberately. He wore a half-black, half-red outfit with a matching backwards cap, leaning fully into the Bulls colorway of the shoe.

It is the colorway Michael Jordan wore when he won his first NBA championship in 1991. That combination of on-court history and Will's intentional styling gives it an outsized place in the show's sneaker catalog.

As a standalone sneaker, it is the most significant Jordan on this list outside of the "Black Metallic." One episode was enough to make it one of the most memorable moments in Fresh Prince history.

1. Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic"

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There is no other choice for number one. The "Black Metallic" was the first Jordan ever seen on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It appeared in the very first episode and returned four more times across the first three seasons.

More importantly, it is the shoe visible in the show's title sequence. That means it appeared in some form in every single episode across all six seasons. Will wore it without laces.