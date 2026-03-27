Ranking Every Air Jordan 1 High OG Colorway From Worst To Best

The Air Jordan 1 High OG isn’t just a sneaker; it’s the primary source code for modern footwear culture. Since Peter Moore’s high-top silhouette first defied NBA uniform regulations in 1985, this model has transitioned from a performance-bred "rebel" on the hardwood to a multi-billion dollar canvas for high-fashion houses, hip-hop icons, and millions of collectors worldwide.

With over four decades of history stretching from the "Chicago" and "Bred" originals to the era-defining collaborations of the 2020s, the sheer volume of releases is staggering.

Here is our ranking of all the OG colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 3 OG Colorway From Worst To Best

15. Air Jordan 1 High "Dark Royal Blue"

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The "Dark Royal Blue" is one of the more low-key entries in the original Air Jordan 1 lineup, but it still carries that unmistakable 1985 DNA. The white leather base is clean and simple, with the royal blue accents adding a cool, understated pop of color throughout.

It sits at the bottom of this list mostly because it never got the same retro treatment as some of its siblings, which means fewer people have had a chance to connect with it.

Still, as an original 1985 colorway, it holds a genuine place in sneaker history and deserves way more recognition than it typically gets.

14. Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Purple"

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Just above the "Dark Royal Blue" is another colorway that tends to fly under the radar. The "Metallic Purple" takes the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette and adds a rich purple accent against a clean white leather base, with that signature metallic finish giving it a look that felt genuinely bold for 1985.

It's one of the more daring color choices from the original run, and honestly, ahead of its time. The fact that it never got a proper retro release keeps it from ranking higher, but among collectors who know their Jordan 1 history, the "Metallic Purple" is a quiet favorite.

13. Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Orange"

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The "Metallic Orange" is a colorway that really grows on you the more you look at it. The bright orange accents hit differently against the white leather upper, giving the shoe a warmth and energy that most of the other original colorways don't quite have.

It's loud in the best possible way and feels like a colorway that would turn heads just as much today as it did back in 1985. Similar to the "Metallic Purple," the lack of a modern retro release keeps it toward the bottom of the list, but it's a genuinely fun and underrated entry in the OG lineup.

12. Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Blue"

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The "Metallic Blue" is a little different from the rest of the entries on this list because it technically came out in 1986, making it a slightly later addition to the original run.

That said, it belongs here and it more than earns its spot. The blue metallic accents against the white leather upper give it a cool, clean look that still holds up beautifully today. It also tends to command serious money on the resale market, which says a lot about how much collectors value it.

The "Metallic Blue" is a reminder that the original Jordan 1 run had something for everyone.

11. Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Red"

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The "Metallic Red" is the most aggressive of the metallic colorways and it ranks 11. The red accents hit with a boldness that feels directly connected to the "Chicago" colorway's energy, even if the two are distinctly different shoes.

The white leather base keeps things grounded while the metallic red details bring the heat. It also got a proper retro release in 2017, which gave a whole new generation of sneakerheads a chance to experience it.

That retro run alone bumps it ahead of the other metallics on this list. The "Metallic Red" is a seriously underappreciated colorway that deserves a bigger platform.

10. Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Green"

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Coming in at number 10, the "Metallic Green" is arguably the most visually striking of all the metallic colorways. The green accents are unexpected, fresh, and genuinely unlike anything else in the original 1985 lineup.

Against the white leather base it pops in a way that feels ahead of its time, and it's the kind of colorway that sneakerheads today would absolutely lose their minds over if it dropped as a proper retro. The fact that it hasn't gotten that moment yet only adds to its mystique.

The "Metallic Green" is one of those shoes that proves the original Air Jordan 1 run had range.

9. Air Jordan 1 High "Natural Grey"

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The "Natural Grey" is one of those colorways that rewards a closer look. On the surface it's a simple, neutral shoe with a white base and grey accents, but that simplicity is exactly what make it so special.

It's the most wearable of the original 1985 colorways and the one that pairs with virtually anything. It also actually has an original 1985 pair listed on GOAT, which speaks to how seriously collectors take this one.

Furthermore, it laid some of the groundwork for the modern obsession with tonal, understated sneakers. The "Natural Grey" is quiet, versatile, an timeless.

8. Air Jordan 1 High "White Black"

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The "White Black" sits at number 8 and honestly could make a case for even higher. It is one of the cleanest colorways in the entire original Jordan 1 lineup, pairing a crisp white leather upper with black accents in a combination that never goes out of style.

There's no red, no blue, no metallic finish. It's the kind of shoe that works with everything and offends nobody, which in sneaker culture is actually a harder thing to pull off than it sounds. The "White Black" is a classic that doesn't always get the credit it deserves.

7. Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Black"

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The "Metallic Black" is where things really start to get serious at #7. It takes the all-business energy of the White Black and adds a layer of premium detail with the metallic finish on the black accents, giving it a look that feels more refined and intentional than a standard two-tone colorway.

It's one of the most sophisticated options in the original lineup and the kind of shoe that collectors have been chasing for decades.

Additionally, the metallic detail catches the light in a way that makes the shoe look slightly different depending on how you see it. The "Metallic Black" is special in a quiet way.

6. Air Jordan 1 High "UNC"

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The "UNC" colorway holds a unique place in Air Jordan 1 history. It was Michael Jordan's direct nod to his alma mater at the University of North Carolina, and that personal connection gives it a layer of meaning that most colorways simply don't have.

The powder blue and white combination is one of the most refreshing looks in the original lineup, offering a lighter and more optimistic energy compared to some of the bolder colorways.

Beyond that, the UNC has developed one of the most devoted followings of any original 1985 colorway. It sits at 6 but makes a strong argument for the top five every time you see it.

5. Air Jordan 1 High "Shadow"

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The "Shadow" comes in at number 5 and it has absolutely earned its place in the upper tier of this list. The black and grey combination is one of the most versatile and wearable colorways in the entire Air Jordan 1 catalog, and it has proven that over and over again across multiple retro releases.

Every time the "Shadow" comes back it sells out, and for good reason. The neutral palette works with everything and the shoe has a quiet confidence that is hard to replicate.

It also inspired the Shadow 2.0, which is its own testament to how beloved the original colorway really is.

4. Air Jordan 1 High "Royal"

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The "Royal" is one of the most iconic colorways in sneaker history, and at number 4, this pair is returning later this year! The black and royal blue combination is genuinely stunning and has held up as one of the most visually striking color pairings ever put on an Air Jordan.

Michael Jordan wore the "Royal" during his rookie season, which adds a layer of on-court history that most colorways can't touch.

Furthermore, every retro release has been met with serious demand, and the 2017 OG retro in particular reminded everyone why this colorway sits in a class of its own.

3. Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe"

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The "Black Toe" comes in at number 3 and it is right there with the top two in terms of cultural weight. The white, black, and red color blocking is clean, bold, and instantly recognizable, and the black toe overlay gives the shoe a distinctive look that sets it apart from both the "Chicago" and the "Bred".

Jordan wore the "Black Toe" during his rookie season and it has been one of the most sought-after retros ever since. Additionally, the "Black Toe" inspired decades of Air Jordan 1 colorway designs that followed the same tri-color blocking formula.

2. Air Jordan 1 High "Bred"

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The "Bred" is an icon and it more than earns its place at number 2. The black and red colorway is the one that started the legend, worn by Michael Jordan in the 1985 Slam Dunk Contest and famously banned by the NBA for not conforming to uniform rules.

Nike turned that ban into one of the greatest marketing campaigns in history and the rest is sneaker folklore. The "Bred" is as clean and timeless as a sneaker gets, and every retro release proves that the demand for this colorway never fades.

It sits at two only because the "Chicago" exists and that's the only reason.

1. Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago"

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There was never any other option. The "Chicago" is the Air Jordan 1, the shoe that started everything, and arguably the most important sneaker ever made. The red, black, and white color blocking is as iconic as any design in the history of footwear, and the story behind it:

Michael Jordan's rookie season, the NBA ban, the Banned campaign, $55 million in first-year sales.