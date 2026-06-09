Joe Budden Roasts Diddy's Penis Size After Daphne Joy Leak: "It Explains Any Crime"

Diddy’s headaches are only getting worse, but last week, a video involving a sex worker and his ex, Daphne Joy, surfaced online. As you’d expect, there were plenty of reactions online, from 50 Cent, who shares a child with Daphne Joy, as well as Daphne herself. However, beyond those directly impacted by the leak, it’s also warranted plenty of commentary from hip-hop pundits. Akademiks, in fact, interviewed Daphne during his livestream, while DJ Vlad was the one who confirmed that it was, in fact, a real video.

Most recently, the folks over at the Joe Budden Podcast shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter. Frankly, it turned into a roast fest where Budden provided a recap of what he saw and shared his thoughts on what he witnessed. He specifically detailed the moment where the video paused, and he apparently caught a glimpse of Diddy’s private parts.

“Y’all saw this, right?... Okay, you got to free him,” Joe Udden said. “You got to let him out. It explains any crime,” he said, as one of his co-hosts said that Diddy suffered from Napoleon Complex. “That kind of d*ck–you spent all that money on attorneys, and that was your d*ck. Your d*ck was the defense,” he continued. “‘Yo, I’m representing myself. Butt ass. Are you saying that I was a deviant with this sh*t? Are you saying that I was somehow aggressive like this?’ He balled his sh*t up in his fist,” Joe added. “I couldn’t call him Puff after his performance. All you had to do was defend yourself and show your d*ck, everybody would’ve understood what was going on.”

Joe Budden Reacts To Daphne Joy Response To Leak