Joe Budden Roasts Diddy's Penis Size After Daphne Joy Leak: "It Explains Any Crime"

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts react to the leak.

Diddy’s headaches are only getting worse, but last week, a video involving a sex worker and his ex, Daphne Joy, surfaced online. As you’d expect, there were plenty of reactions online, from 50 Cent, who shares a child with Daphne Joy, as well as Daphne herself. However, beyond those directly impacted by the leak, it’s also warranted plenty of commentary from hip-hop pundits. Akademiks, in fact, interviewed Daphne during his livestream, while DJ Vlad was the one who confirmed that it was, in fact, a real video.

Most recently, the folks over at the Joe Budden Podcast shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter. Frankly, it turned into a roast fest where Budden provided a recap of what he saw and shared his thoughts on what he witnessed. He specifically detailed the moment where the video paused, and he apparently caught a glimpse of Diddy’s private parts.

“Y’all saw this, right?... Okay, you got to free him,” Joe Udden said. “You got to let him out. It explains any crime,” he said, as one of his co-hosts said that Diddy suffered from Napoleon Complex. “That kind of d*ck–you spent all that money on attorneys, and that was your d*ck. Your d*ck was the defense,” he continued. “‘Yo, I’m representing myself. Butt ass. Are you saying that I was a deviant with this sh*t? Are you saying that I was somehow aggressive like this?’ He balled his sh*t up in his fist,” Joe added. “I couldn’t call him Puff after his performance. All you had to do was defend yourself and show your d*ck, everybody would’ve understood what was going on.”

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Joe Budden Reacts To Daphne Joy Response To Leak

In the immediate aftermath of the leak, Daphne Joy issued a statement and then went on to promote her OnlyFans page. The podcast discussed how she leaned into the scandal afterward rather than maintaining her initial position as the victim of the leak. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Asks Daphne Joy Size Requirement Diddy Leak Gossip DJ Akademiks Asks Daphne Joy If She Has A "Size Requirement" After Diddy Leak
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Celebrities Visit Build - February 17, 2020 Music Joe Budden & Skillz Reignite Feud Over J Cole's Beef With Kendrick Lamar
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0