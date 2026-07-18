Rick Ross & Deon Cole Laugh At 50 Cent, Daphne Joy & Rozay's Drake Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Deon Cole 50 Cent Daphne Joy Drake Beef
Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Rick Ross on the field prior to the game with the Houston Texans playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Deon Cole spoke with Rick Ross about his feud with 50 Cent and Drake, as well as to comment on Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's child.

Rick Ross just dropped his new album Set In Stone, and he's going on a press run for it. Among this activity, he linked up with Deon Cole (one of the featured guests on the project) to have a wide-ranging conversation on the comedian's Funny Knowing You program. They eventually got around to discussing Rozay's feuds, namely those involving 50 Cent and Drake. And they couldn't help but bring up Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's child who recently went on a date with a Drake super-fan, DJ Akademiks.

At around the 23:50-minute mark of the YouTube video below, Ross and Deon started to talk about these beefs, with the former saying 50 can't dress and that they are "two different cloths." But he did say he wants to see everyone win, which led the actor to ask about the Drizzy conflict and why they won't drop another song again.

For the most part, they just laughed at the prospect. But Rick Ross had other Drake reflections, which were similar to what he told The Joe Budden Podcast. "It was fun, it ain't nothing to regret at all," he remarked.

"You know that n***a 50 Cent can't trust 'em," Rick remarked. "What you think about that n***a baby mama?" he asked Cole, referring to Daphne Joy. Cole said he met her, and Ross said he did too, which led them to laugh uncontrollably.

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Rick Ross On The Joe Budden Podcast

While some social media interpretations claim this suggests they were both romantically involved with Joy, there's nothing explicitly confirming this in the clip. But some fans will still run with that, which has already led to a lot of debate.

Rick Ross' recent Joe Budden Podcast appearance also elaborated on some of this Drake conversation. He said nothing about their dynamic is fake, whether their past friendship or their current conflict.

As for the G-Unit mogul, Ross' beef with him has lasted a long time, and will probably not end anytime soon. That's especially the case if they continue to bring up their romantic partners. It's unclear why Daphne Joy came up or if this was a dig at OVO fan DJ Akademiks considering the context of the moment. But in any case, these feuds continue to spiral out whether the artists can control them or not.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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