Rick Ross & Deon Cole Laugh At 50 Cent, Daphne Joy & Rozay's Drake Beef

Rick Ross just dropped his new album Set In Stone, and he's going on a press run for it. Among this activity, he linked up with Deon Cole (one of the featured guests on the project) to have a wide-ranging conversation on the comedian's Funny Knowing You program. They eventually got around to discussing Rozay's feuds, namely those involving 50 Cent and Drake. And they couldn't help but bring up Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's child who recently went on a date with a Drake super-fan, DJ Akademiks.

At around the 23:50-minute mark of the YouTube video below, Ross and Deon started to talk about these beefs, with the former saying 50 can't dress and that they are "two different cloths." But he did say he wants to see everyone win, which led the actor to ask about the Drizzy conflict and why they won't drop another song again.

For the most part, they just laughed at the prospect. But Rick Ross had other Drake reflections, which were similar to what he told The Joe Budden Podcast. "It was fun, it ain't nothing to regret at all," he remarked.

"You know that n***a 50 Cent can't trust 'em," Rick remarked. "What you think about that n***a baby mama?" he asked Cole, referring to Daphne Joy. Cole said he met her, and Ross said he did too, which led them to laugh uncontrollably.

Rick Ross On The Joe Budden Podcast

While some social media interpretations claim this suggests they were both romantically involved with Joy, there's nothing explicitly confirming this in the clip. But some fans will still run with that, which has already led to a lot of debate.

Rick Ross' recent Joe Budden Podcast appearance also elaborated on some of this Drake conversation. He said nothing about their dynamic is fake, whether their past friendship or their current conflict.