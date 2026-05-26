Rick Ross Tells 50 Cent He Can Wash The Bottom Of His Yacht

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Ross and 50 Cent do not like each other, and Ross seems totally pleased with keeping their feud alive.

Rick Ross does not like 50 Cent, and the feeling is mutual. The two have taken some shots at each other over the years, and that won't be stopping anytime soon.

Recently, Ross was on a podcast hosted by conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David. It was here that Ross and PBD got into a bit of a back-and-forth about 50 Cent and his wealth. PBD argued that Fif has built quite the empire for himself and is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, Ross wasn't so convinced of that. In fact, he opted to go off on Fif, telling him that he should come and wash the bottom of his yacht. He even suggested that an attraction could be made out of it.

"Just because of you, I'll let 50 wash the bottom of my yacht," Ross said. "He'll get the goggles, the mouthpiece, the fins on his feet and he could flap like flipper."

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50 Cent and Rick Ross Beef Continues

This subsequently led to a deeper discussion about Ross' wealth. Bet-David continued to argue that 50 Cent is worth $100 million. Meanwhile, Rick Ross alleged that those numbers came before the bankruptcy and are no longer accurate.

"No, that was before the bankruptcy and all that. Come on now, let's talk about this abuse and the bankruptcy," Ross said matter-of-factly.

Whether or not 50 Cent decides to defend himself is something that remains to be seen. Overall, there is no doubt that Rick Ross is trying to inflict as much damage as humanly possible. Whether or not that strategy is actually going to work and hold up very much remains to be seen. Either way, this is just yet another example of how deep this feud goes.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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