Rick Ross Tells 50 Cent He Can Wash The Bottom Of His Yacht

Recently, Ross was on a podcast hosted by conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David. It was here that Ross and PBD got into a bit of a back-and-forth about 50 Cent and his wealth. PBD argued that Fif has built quite the empire for himself and is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, Ross wasn't so convinced of that. In fact, he opted to go off on Fif, telling him that he should come and wash the bottom of his yacht. He even suggested that an attraction could be made out of it.

"Just because of you, I'll let 50 wash the bottom of my yacht," Ross said. "He'll get the goggles, the mouthpiece, the fins on his feet and he could flap like flipper."

50 Cent and Rick Ross Beef Continues

This subsequently led to a deeper discussion about Ross' wealth. Bet-David continued to argue that 50 Cent is worth $100 million. Meanwhile, Rick Ross alleged that those numbers came before the bankruptcy and are no longer accurate.

"No, that was before the bankruptcy and all that. Come on now, let's talk about this abuse and the bankruptcy," Ross said matter-of-factly.