Rick Ross Mocks Drake & 50 Cent On Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Show

Drake recently dissed Rick Ross and many others on his new album ICEMAN, and it followed a lot of discussion around their feud on Ross' part. It seems like he added yet another media appearance to talk about the Drizzy feud, as he was the most recent guest on the Joe And Jada podcast. But the Maybach Music Group mogul didn't stop there. He also had some feud reflections to make about 50 Cent, another rapper who has been a thorn in his side for years.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss talked to Ross about a lot of different topics, with Joe specifically asking how he and the 6ix God fell out. The podcast shared a few highlights on their Instagram page.

"Rozay was mentioned," Rick Ross claimed about the Drake beef. It's unclear what he's referring to.

"That's how it happened," he continued. "It ain't even defending... Rozay do what he do best. I go bad... I've always enjoyed giving a n***a a spanking if you don't understand what's happening... When you get little man right here, you ask him, 'What made you mention Rozay, homie?' [...] We rocked with homie... It was a positive thing we had going... When it went left, that's for them to figure out. I ain't figuring that out. It's really small talk to me... N***a know you had the tummy tucked, the nose reduction, all that s**t."

Rick Ross' 50 Cent Beef

From there, Rick Ross addressed 50 Cent at one point of his Joe & Jada appearance. Their infamous feud has lasted for over a decade at this point, stemming from Ross' business criticisms of 50 and 50's criticism of Ross' past as a correctional officer. Joe was trying to steer Rick away from seeking beef, but he kept instigating.