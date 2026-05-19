Rick Ross Mocks Drake & 50 Cent On Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Mocks Drake 50 Cent Fat Joe Jadakiss Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Rick Ross performs during YFN LUCCI &amp; Friends Welcome Home Concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
On the most recent episode of "Joe And Jada," Rick Ross threw shade at 50 Cent and vaguely addressed why he's beefing with Drake.

Drake recently dissed Rick Ross and many others on his new album ICEMAN, and it followed a lot of discussion around their feud on Ross' part. It seems like he added yet another media appearance to talk about the Drizzy feud, as he was the most recent guest on the Joe And Jada podcast. But the Maybach Music Group mogul didn't stop there. He also had some feud reflections to make about 50 Cent, another rapper who has been a thorn in his side for years.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss talked to Ross about a lot of different topics, with Joe specifically asking how he and the 6ix God fell out. The podcast shared a few highlights on their Instagram page.

"Rozay was mentioned," Rick Ross claimed about the Drake beef. It's unclear what he's referring to.

"That's how it happened," he continued. "It ain't even defending... Rozay do what he do best. I go bad... I've always enjoyed giving a n***a a spanking if you don't understand what's happening... When you get little man right here, you ask him, 'What made you mention Rozay, homie?' [...] We rocked with homie... It was a positive thing we had going... When it went left, that's for them to figure out. I ain't figuring that out. It's really small talk to me... N***a know you had the tummy tucked, the nose reduction, all that s**t."

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Rick Ross' 50 Cent Beef

From there, Rick Ross addressed 50 Cent at one point of his Joe & Jada appearance. Their infamous feud has lasted for over a decade at this point, stemming from Ross' business criticisms of 50 and 50's criticism of Ross' past as a correctional officer. Joe was trying to steer Rick away from seeking beef, but he kept instigating.

"The wack rappers that might get out of line... Just imagine if I had the chance to slap 50 Cent with this [diamond jewelry piece] right here," Ross said of Fif. "The million-dollar backhand, you feel me? You was talking about 50 Cent, I caught that alley-oop. I'ma [Wembanyama] a n***a... The wack rappers, the n***a 50 Cent... Come get it, 50... They flopped. G-Unit. It was G-Unit... Uncle Murda... He need that rewind skin cream..."

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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