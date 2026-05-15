Rick Ross Calls Drake "Washed" And Disses Rory & Mal For "Glazing" Him

Rick Ross was one of many targets Drake struck on his new album ICEMAN, one of three new full-length records he dropped today (Friday, May 15). It's no surprise that Rozay had a quick reply to the diss, and he even called out Rory and Mal for being such big fans of The Boy.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, Ross took to his Instagram page to react to the disses on "Make Them Pay" and troll the podcasting duo later on. Given Rick Ross' recent comments about his Drake beef, this backhanded and comical response is not quite shocking. More specifically, the Maybach Music Mogul looked at the comments section of a Complex IG post about the new track and its disses.

"The glazer university," he said. "Let's all leave little mans alone now. He did it, he dropped three mid projects. It was fun while it lasted. You're washed." Ross then self-promoted his new memoir before going further in. He called Mal a "throat goat" and had an "R.i.p." and a flowers emoji for Drizzy.

"Rory and Mal, get off your knees," Ross remarked. "Get the testicles out of your mouth now. I don't know which one the white one or the Black one. Y'all both the same. Rory and Mal, the glazers. How y'all feel now? Drake just committed suicide. I'm sure he'll retire next month. How is his lawsuit doing? I don't know, guys. I didn't listen to YouTube Man last night. I'm just going by what you guys say... We up again, baby. [...] The throat goats are in the building, guys."

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Drake's ICEMAN diss to Rick Ross joins many other sentiments on the album that could apply to him. These concern betrayal, loyalty, camaraderie, success, and a lot more. Of course, the root of all of this is Ross moving against his former collaborator amid the Kendrick Lamar battle.

But the specific line that caught fans' attention also referenced the OVO mogul's close friend, streamer Adin Ross. "I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed," he rapped on the cut.