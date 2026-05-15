Rick Ross Calls Drake "Washed" And Disses Rory & Mal For "Glazing" Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Drake Washed Disses Rory Mal Glazing
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross has had a lot to say about his Drake beef as of late, and he's extending his disdainful trolls to OVO fans like Rory and Mal.

Rick Ross was one of many targets Drake struck on his new album ICEMAN, one of three new full-length records he dropped today (Friday, May 15). It's no surprise that Rozay had a quick reply to the diss, and he even called out Rory and Mal for being such big fans of The Boy.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, Ross took to his Instagram page to react to the disses on "Make Them Pay" and troll the podcasting duo later on. Given Rick Ross' recent comments about his Drake beef, this backhanded and comical response is not quite shocking. More specifically, the Maybach Music Mogul looked at the comments section of a Complex IG post about the new track and its disses.

"The glazer university," he said. "Let's all leave little mans alone now. He did it, he dropped three mid projects. It was fun while it lasted. You're washed." Ross then self-promoted his new memoir before going further in. He called Mal a "throat goat" and had an "R.i.p." and a flowers emoji for Drizzy.

"Rory and Mal, get off your knees," Ross remarked. "Get the testicles out of your mouth now. I don't know which one the white one or the Black one. Y'all both the same. Rory and Mal, the glazers. How y'all feel now? Drake just committed suicide. I'm sure he'll retire next month. How is his lawsuit doing? I don't know, guys. I didn't listen to YouTube Man last night. I'm just going by what you guys say... We up again, baby. [...] The throat goats are in the building, guys."

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Drake's ICEMAN diss to Rick Ross joins many other sentiments on the album that could apply to him. These concern betrayal, loyalty, camaraderie, success, and a lot more. Of course, the root of all of this is Ross moving against his former collaborator amid the Kendrick Lamar battle.

But the specific line that caught fans' attention also referenced the OVO mogul's close friend, streamer Adin Ross. "I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed," he rapped on the cut.

We'll see if the 6ix God has more bars for his former collaborator after his recent remarks. At this point, no one is safe from a rebuttal.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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