Rick Ross Seems To Shade 50 Cent Again By Meeting Kenneth McGriff Jr.

The battle between Rick Ross and 50 Cent has been going on since the late 2000s, and it seems like it'll never end. Moreover, their feud is the kind of thing that always follows them around and causes fans to read very, very deeply into any ways they could connect. The latest example of this is Ross linking up with the Kenneth McGriff Jr. as his senior, "Supreme," is one of 50's longtime rivals. In a video posted to Junior's Instagram page on Thursday (December 7), he puts a "Supreme Team" jacket on the rapper's back. In addition, he elaborated a little on their meeting in the post's caption.

"BIG bro said we just getting warmed up,” Kenneth McGriff Jr. expressed in the caption of the Rick Ross video. “Don’t get scared now. Double M Everybody can’t go. We smiling because we getting a lot of money. World Famous Supreme Team @fredfrenchy you that guy. Love you bro. Who had a bigger year than me. Don’t worry I’ll wait." For those unaware, Supreme Sr. is allegedly the person behind 50 Cent's 2000 shooting. He supposedly carried this out with Murder Inc.'s help, but those are just rumors.

What's funny is that Fat Joe recently received a similar warning as Rick Ross from 50 Cent fans over his proximity to the McGriffs. When the Terror Squad mogul linked up with Supreme Jr., fans thought that his beef with the Queens MC might start once more. However, it seems like Fif didn't really pay it much attention, so maybe he didn't think much of a former rival meeting up with a current one. There's also the question of why Joe would do something like that in the first place if he already knows what that dynamic is like.

Meanwhile, the last jab between Fif and Rozay was that the former brought up the latter's controversial Molly and champagne lyrics when speaking about the Diddy situation. Then, he clapped back by mentioning that the G-Unit boss' girlfriend is a big fan, although he seemed to confuse her for another person. Regardless, we're sure that we'll see some other wild battle between these two soon. For more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross and 50 Cent, keep checking in with HNHH.

