OVO's Baka Not Nice Disses "B*tch" Rick Ross After Drake's "ICEMAN" Shots

OVO has a lot of key members, whether it's OVO Sound president Mr. Morgan (who recently teased even more Drizzy music) or rapper and longtime friend Baka Not Nice. He has been by the side of Drake for years and years, and his human trafficking accusations and assault admission were even part of "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar. Now, though, Baka is focusing on another one of his comrade's enemies, and that's Rick Ross.

For those unaware, Drake dissed Rick Ross on his new album ICEMAN, saying he's been "aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed." Ross responded by clowning the 6ix God and trashing his new releases.

Baka Not Nice entered the conversation via a series of Instagram Story posts this weekend caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Ross a B***h And he know IT [target hit emoji] [pig nose emoji]," he wrote. "officer rick not Ricky."

That last jab refers to Rozay's past as a correctional officer before he made it big in the hip-hop game. We'll see if he responds or just lets this slide.

Rick Ross' Drake Beef

For those unaware, the beef between the "Lord Knows" collaborators stems from Ross moving against The Boy amid the K.Dot battle. He accused the Toronto superstar of sending French Montana a cease and desist over a guest verse, along with other jabs.

Aubrey Graham responded to this by dissing his loyalty, commercial success, and much more, painting him as a jealous and washed-up traitor. Rick Ross had previously reached out to Drake with peace, but his tone changed quickly once ICEMAN came out.

This isn't the first time Drake's OVO crew clowned Rick Ross as of late, as those peace offerings got very dismissive responses from various key members on social media. So it seems like this hatchet burial won't be as easy.