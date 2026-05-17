OVO's Baka Not Nice Disses "B*tch" Rick Ross After Drake's "ICEMAN" Shots

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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OVO Baka Not Nice Disses Rick Ross Drake ICEMAN
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Travis "Baka" Savoury (L) and recording artist Drake get ready to perform during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at The Fountains of Bellagio on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)
OVO and Baka Not Nice are firmly standing behind Drake against Rick Ross, who's talked a lot about their beef as of late.

OVO has a lot of key members, whether it's OVO Sound president Mr. Morgan (who recently teased even more Drizzy music) or rapper and longtime friend Baka Not Nice. He has been by the side of Drake for years and years, and his human trafficking accusations and assault admission were even part of "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar. Now, though, Baka is focusing on another one of his comrade's enemies, and that's Rick Ross.

For those unaware, Drake dissed Rick Ross on his new album ICEMAN, saying he's been "aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed." Ross responded by clowning the 6ix God and trashing his new releases.

Baka Not Nice entered the conversation via a series of Instagram Story posts this weekend caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Ross a B***h And he know IT [target hit emoji] [pig nose emoji]," he wrote. "officer rick not Ricky."

That last jab refers to Rozay's past as a correctional officer before he made it big in the hip-hop game. We'll see if he responds or just lets this slide.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Rick Ross' Drake Beef

For those unaware, the beef between the "Lord Knows" collaborators stems from Ross moving against The Boy amid the K.Dot battle. He accused the Toronto superstar of sending French Montana a cease and desist over a guest verse, along with other jabs.

Aubrey Graham responded to this by dissing his loyalty, commercial success, and much more, painting him as a jealous and washed-up traitor. Rick Ross had previously reached out to Drake with peace, but his tone changed quickly once ICEMAN came out.

This isn't the first time Drake's OVO crew clowned Rick Ross as of late, as those peace offerings got very dismissive responses from various key members on social media. So it seems like this hatchet burial won't be as easy.

Still, it's not entirely out of the question. After all, Future appeared on the ICEMAN cut "Ran To Atlanta," and his track "Like That" was the inciting incident in this whole saga. But it seems like Ross won't get that happy ending unless something big changes.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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