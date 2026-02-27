Rick Ross Asks King Harris To Send Him Shirt Of 50 Cent's Late Mom

Rick Ross, who's also known for his issues with 50 Cent, is showing his support for T.I. and King Harris amid their tense feud.

Rick Ross is giving King Harris the stamp of approval, cosigning T.I.'s son's efforts to troll 50 Cent. In fact, he's doing what he can to support from the sidelines by requesting he get the shirt Harris wore for his new diss track.

"Sayless," which dropped yesterday, hears Harris continue to go below the belt. Once again, he tells Fif to go dig up his late mother, Sabrina Jackson. To add insult to injury, he wears the aforementioned t-shirt, which seemingly has a legit photo of the G-Unit boss's late matriarch on it.

Harris posted a teaser of this track and video on his Instagram and as per Complex, Rozay was in his comments section asking to get that shirt sent his way.

"Need dat T in a 3x lil bro," he wrote beneath the post. Harris is more than willing to hook him up, writing back, "@richforever got [P button emoji salute emoji]."

For those wondering where King Harris got this photo from, he shared it on his Instagram yesterday as well, but via a Story post instead. He tagged 50 Cent, jokingly asking him about his late mom's gender. "This yo mama or pops @50cent [thinking emoji]."

Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?

Harris has been making it a focus to constantly taunt 50 about Sabrina. Since entering his dad's larger beef with the mogul, he's gone on vengeful rants about him taking shots at his mom, Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

Fif posted a not-so flattering photo of her on his social media as a means to instigate things with Tip. But that angered King Harris (for good reason), so he's been fighting fire with fire ever since.

"B*tch a*s n**** wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n****. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n****, she dead n****," the 21-year-old said in part earlier this week.

