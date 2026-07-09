Jay-Z Rocks 30 Years Of Legacy New Era Yankees Hat In Rehearsals

Jay-Z was spotted rehearsing ahead of his Yankee Stadium run this weekend. Photos show him wearing a black Yankees fitted with a twist. The cap features a custom "Jay-Z 30" patch on the back. It's a small nod to Friday's Reasonable Doubt anniversary show.

He kept the rest of his look casual, pairing it with a grey and navy jacket. This was a rehearsal preparation for his upcoming stadium shows. The cap fits right into his usual Yankees-heavy wardrobe rotation.

Custom touches like this often show up ahead of big performances. It's a quiet detail, but one fans will likely notice this weekend. With three sold-out nights on the calendar, expectations are already high. Small previews like this only add to that anticipation.

More looks from rehearsals could surface before Friday's show. For now, this cap offers the clearest hint yet at what's coming. It ties together the cap's design with the night it's honoring. Whether he wears it during the actual performance remains to be seen.

Either way, it's a subtle sign that preparations are already underway. Fans heading to Yankee Stadium this weekend should keep an eye out. Merch tied to the anniversary has leaned into similar custom branding. This cap seems to follow the same pattern closely.

Jay-Z New Era Hat

Jay-Z's connection to the Yankees goes back decades at this point. He's referenced the team throughout his music and public appearances for years. Wearing their gear during rehearsals fits naturally into that long relationship.

The custom "Jay-Z 30" patch adds a personal touch to a familiar cap style. It ties the accessory directly to this specific anniversary run of shows. These performances follow a broader wave of Reasonable Doubt anniversary activity.