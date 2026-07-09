Social media users resurfaced Travis Kelce's old, problematic tweets after Taylor Swift described him as someone who stood up for bullied classmates.

The posts are not new. Kelce addressed them publicly in 2023, explaining that he viewed Twitter as a personal diary when he was younger and had spent years trying to remove the messages from public view. "I will say that I've been trying to get all those tweets deleted. I've been trying like, since I've gotten into the league," he said at the time. "I'm like, gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted. And sure enough, it came surface level, and everybody f------ dove into 2011. What a f------ year that was."

Many of the resurfaced tweets, written between 2010 and 2011, include comments mocking people's appearances, particularly women and overweight individuals. In one post, Kelce wrote, "I feel like if u wanna be a cheerleader you have to pass a beauty test…. there's too many ugly cheerleaders out here smh." Another read, "As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you!!" Other posts joked about "backfat," criticized the appearance of NBA dance teams, and described watching overweight people fall as "slow motion entertainment."

A heartfelt story shared during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebration has quickly taken on a life of its own online. According to PEOPLE , during her vows, Swift described Kelce as the kind of high school athlete who would leave the popular crowd to sit with students who were being bullied at lunch. She reportedly added that she wished she'd known someone like him growing up. The anecdote was widely embraced by fans, but it also prompted others to revisit Kelce's old social media posts from his high school and college years, where a very different picture emerged.

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