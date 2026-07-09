Vanessa Bryant Reveals New Nike Kobe 6 “Bellisima”

Vanessa Bryant just previewed a new Nike Kobe 6 Protro colorway. This one is called "Bellisima," Italian for extremely beautiful. It's part of a larger batch of seven upcoming Kobe styles.

She shared images through her Instagram stories this week. The design swaps the model's usual snakeskin look for florals. A cream base sits underneath scattered pink flowers and green vines. Embroidered floral patches add extra texture near the toe and heel.

The swoosh comes dressed in a soft pink tone throughout. Matching pink details continue across the laces and collar area. A white midsole and gum outsole round out the finish below. This marks a clear departure from the Kobe 6's usual aggressive look.

Most colorways for this model lean into speed and intensity instead. "Bellisima" trades that approach for something softer and more decorative. It joins other newly revealed pairs shared in the same preview. Those include a "California Mountain Snake" Kobe 9 and a "Dusty Pink" Kobe 9 Elite.

A Philadelphia Eagles-themed Kobe 5 and 2 Disney-inspired Kobe 6s rounded out the group. No release date has been confirmed for "Bellisima" so far. Like most of Bryant's previews, it may stay limited for now. Fans will likely learn more as additional details surface online.

Nike Kobe 6 “Bellisima”

Vanessa Bryant has become the source for new Kobe sneaker previews. She regularly shares unreleased colorways through her personal social media accounts. This latest batch included seven different Kobe styles all at once.

Each one carried a distinct theme, ranging from sports teams to Disney. The "Bellisima" name fits the shoe's overall visual direction closely. Florals replace the sharper, snake-inspired patterns typically seen on the Kobe 6.

That shift gives the silhouette a noticeably different feel than past releases. Other previewed pairs, like the Eagles-themed Kobe 5, lean into personal history instead. That one nods to Kobe's Philadelphia roots and lifelong fandom.