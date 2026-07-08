Vanessa Bryant Just Previewed A New Kobe 9 Colorway

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant just revealed a brand new Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM colorway called "California Mountain Snake."

Vanessa Bryant recently shared a new Kobe 9 Elite Low EM colorway. This pair goes by "California Mountain Snake." Bryant has become the main source for Kobe sneaker reveals over the years.

This drop continues that pattern of previewing unreleased Nike Kobe styles. The upper mixes red and grey tones with black snakeskin texture. That print spreads across the toe box and midfoot panels. A small red X detail sits near the lace area.

White accents run through the swoosh and lacing system. A red outsole finishes off the look at the bottom. Snake motifs have long tied into Kobe's basketball nickname. The Black Mamba imagery shows up across several of his signature shoes.

This colorway leans into that theme through its texture choice. It fits alongside past reveals built around similar snake concepts. Nike has steadily rolled out Kobe Protro and EM releases in recent years. Vanessa Bryant typically previews these pairs before any official announcement. Many end up staying exclusive, while others eventually reach wider release.

There's no word yet on whether this pair will hit shelves. For now, it joins a growing list of previewed Kobe 9 colorways. Fans will likely learn more details in the coming weeks.

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Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM “California Mountain Snake”

The Kobe 9 Elite Low EM uses engineered mesh instead of Flyknit. That construction gives the upper a slightly different texture and feel. Snake-inspired colorways have become a recurring theme across the Kobe line.

They tie directly back to Kobe's Black Mamba nickname from his playing days. That name came from the 2003 film "Kill Bill," which Kobe cited as inspiration. Nike has used snakeskin patterns across several models since then.

This "California Mountain Snake" pair continues that visual language. Vanessa Bryant typically shares these previews through her Instagram account first. From there, sneaker outlets pick up the story and share more details. Release information usually follows within a few weeks of the initial reveal.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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