Big Tigger And His Wife Wrestle Over His Phone In New Video Footage

Big Tigger was recently arrested on domestic violence and child cruelty charges. He is currently out on bond, although he has been hit with a protection order. For now, he cannot go within 200 yards of his kids or his wife, Alicia Brown.

The Atlanta radio show host has also been accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with his co-host, Francesca Amiker. However, the co-host has since sued Brown for defamation.

Over the weekend, alleged security footage hit the internet, which depicts the alleged altercation between Big Tigger and Brown. On Tuesday, clearer footage was posted on Instagram. In this footage, Big Tigger and Brown can be seen wrestling on the ground over his phone. The woman recording warns the radio host numerous times to stop stepping on his wife. However, he continues to fight for his phone, while Brown lies on the floor in distress.

Amidst all of this, Big Tigger has taken a hiatus from his radio show. On social media, he revealed that he will be stepping away from "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on an indefinite basis.

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you updated on.