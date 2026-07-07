Big Tigger And His Wife Wrestle Over His Phone In New Video Footage

BY Alexander Cole
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Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 19: Radio personality Big Tigger speaks onstage during Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on June 19, 2026 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Big Tigger is currently hiatus from his radio show after domestic violence and child cruelty allegations from his wife, Alicia Brown.

Big Tigger was recently arrested on domestic violence and child cruelty charges. He is currently out on bond, although he has been hit with a protection order. For now, he cannot go within 200 yards of his kids or his wife, Alicia Brown.

The Atlanta radio show host has also been accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with his co-host, Francesca Amiker. However, the co-host has since sued Brown for defamation.

Over the weekend, alleged security footage hit the internet, which depicts the alleged altercation between Big Tigger and Brown. On Tuesday, clearer footage was posted on Instagram. In this footage, Big Tigger and Brown can be seen wrestling on the ground over his phone. The woman recording warns the radio host numerous times to stop stepping on his wife. However, he continues to fight for his phone, while Brown lies on the floor in distress.

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Big Tigger And Alicia Brown Footage

Amidst all of this, Big Tigger has taken a hiatus from his radio show. On social media, he revealed that he will be stepping away from "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on an indefinite basis.

"For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview. But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation. Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father. So I’ve decided to step away from the mic for a while to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need. As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name. Thank you so much all for the love and support."

This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you updated on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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