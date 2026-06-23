Big Tigger Arrested On Battery And Cruelty To Children Charges

BY Alexander Cole
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Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 19: Radio personality Big Tigger speaks onstage during Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on June 19, 2026 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Following domestic violence allegations from his wife, Big Tigger has been arrested for battery and child cruelty.

Over the weekend, Big Tigger was arrested on battery and third-degree child cruelty charges, according to TMZ. This arrest comes after weeks of scrutiny following allegations made by his wife, Alicia Brown.

Big Tigger was eventually booked into the Fulton County Jail, although he posted bail later that day. He had to pay upwards of $10K in bond. The battery charge cost $9K, while the cruelty to children charge was another $1K.

Back in May, authorities opened up a domestic dispute investigation after Brown sought medical help for injuries she allegedly sustained. At the time of the arrest, it is unclear whether or not the charges are in connection with that investigation.

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Details Of Big Tigger's Arrest
Celebrities Visit V-103 Atlanta - April 1, 2026
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on April 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When this story was first reported, Big Tigger spoke to TMZ. At the time, he denied the allegations and thanked those who stood with him throughout this difficult time.

"I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false," Big Tigger said. "Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment. I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

The 51-year-old legendary radio host had a child with Alicia Brown in 2025. This remains a developing story that we will keep you informed on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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