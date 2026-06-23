Big Tigger Arrested On Battery And Cruelty To Children Charges

Over the weekend, Big Tigger was arrested on battery and third-degree child cruelty charges, according to TMZ. This arrest comes after weeks of scrutiny following allegations made by his wife, Alicia Brown.
Big Tigger was eventually booked into the Fulton County Jail, although he posted bail later that day. He had to pay upwards of $10K in bond. The battery charge cost $9K, while the cruelty to children charge was another $1K.
Back in May, authorities opened up a domestic dispute investigation after Brown sought medical help for injuries she allegedly sustained. At the time of the arrest, it is unclear whether or not the charges are in connection with that investigation.
Details Of Big Tigger's Arrest
When this story was first reported, Big Tigger spoke to TMZ. At the time, he denied the allegations and thanked those who stood with him throughout this difficult time.
"I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false," Big Tigger said. "Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment. I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”
The 51-year-old legendary radio host had a child with Alicia Brown in 2025. This remains a developing story that we will keep you informed on.