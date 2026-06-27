Alleged Security Footage Surfaces Of Big Tigger Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Security Footage Big Tigger Allegedly Assaulting Wife
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 27: Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on V-103 Atlanta at Audacy Atlanta on May 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Alicia Brown recently got a protective order against her husband Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan, barring him from going near her or his children.

Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan vehemently denied battery allegations against him from his wife Alicia Brown, a case that continues to get more complicated. TMZ recently shared graphic alleged security footage from a Ring doorbell in his home that allegedly shows him assaulting her during an altercation. Viewer discretion is advised.

The alleged footage is from the alleged May 9 situation that prompted Alicia Brown's allegations against Big Tigger. In the clip, they allegedly seem to be arguing over belongings, and Brown asked someone to "take a picture." This led Tigger to allegedly tell her to stop and try to take something away from her, leading to an alleged tussle in which Alicia told him to "get off of" her. Later on, via a mirror in the alleged shot, they can be seen making their way towards a door, still locked in the alleged scuffle. They seem to allegedly crash into the door while the radio host and DJ was standing and holding Alicia, with Brown allegedly letting out a scream after the impact.

Neither individual has publicly addressed the release of this alleged footage at press time.

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Big Tigger Allegations

For those unaware, Alicia Brown seemingly accused Big Tigger of abuse in a social media post. She showed a bruised face and stitches and suggested he was in a relationship with fellow V-103 host Francesca Amiker. Both cohosts denied those allegations, and Tigger denied the allegations of abuse. Brown also claimed she never called her husband an abuser.

Authorities arrested Big Tigger on battery and cruelty to children charges soon after these accusations surfaced. He made bail later that day. While initial reports did not connect the two incidents, it seems like they now relate to each other.

Not only that, but there is now a protective order against Big Tigger that bars him from being near his children or Brown. With a hearing date on July 13, the court will determine the length and status of this protective order.

The radio host and DJ denies the allegations against him, and Brown is seemingly moving forward. We will see when any other significant updates emerge.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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