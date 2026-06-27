Alleged Security Footage Surfaces Of Big Tigger Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan vehemently denied battery allegations against him from his wife Alicia Brown, a case that continues to get more complicated. TMZ recently shared graphic alleged security footage from a Ring doorbell in his home that allegedly shows him assaulting her during an altercation. Viewer discretion is advised.

The alleged footage is from the alleged May 9 situation that prompted Alicia Brown's allegations against Big Tigger. In the clip, they allegedly seem to be arguing over belongings, and Brown asked someone to "take a picture." This led Tigger to allegedly tell her to stop and try to take something away from her, leading to an alleged tussle in which Alicia told him to "get off of" her. Later on, via a mirror in the alleged shot, they can be seen making their way towards a door, still locked in the alleged scuffle. They seem to allegedly crash into the door while the radio host and DJ was standing and holding Alicia, with Brown allegedly letting out a scream after the impact.

Neither individual has publicly addressed the release of this alleged footage at press time.

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Big Tigger Allegations

For those unaware, Alicia Brown seemingly accused Big Tigger of abuse in a social media post. She showed a bruised face and stitches and suggested he was in a relationship with fellow V-103 host Francesca Amiker. Both cohosts denied those allegations, and Tigger denied the allegations of abuse. Brown also claimed she never called her husband an abuser.

Authorities arrested Big Tigger on battery and cruelty to children charges soon after these accusations surfaced. He made bail later that day. While initial reports did not connect the two incidents, it seems like they now relate to each other.

Not only that, but there is now a protective order against Big Tigger that bars him from being near his children or Brown. With a hearing date on July 13, the court will determine the length and status of this protective order.