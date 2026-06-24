The controversy involving famed radio DJ Big Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, has taken another turn. Last weekend, Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, was arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children. According to WSB-TV, the couple was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that stemmed from Tigger receiving text messages from a woman who was also one of his co-workers.

Brown told police that her husband began recording her with his phone before she attempted to grab it from him. When she did, she claimed that Tigger tackled her to the ground to get it back from her, allegedly bruising her lip. The argument reportedly made its way to the basement, where things became physical.

Tigger Denies The Allegations Again

Once in the basement, documents alleged that Morgan "used force to move the victim and shoved the victim, causing the victim to stumble headfirst into an office door." This is reportedly what caused the cut on Brown's face, which she showed off in an enigmatic video where she suggested that people should ask her husband how she got her injuries.

Additionally, Brown told police that she was initially uncooperative because she feared what Tigger would do. She received medical help at a hospital, and it's said that the incident was captured on the couple's Ring security camera at home. After being released from jail, Tigger has returned and shared a statement on social media.

"I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me," he said. "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life. Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."