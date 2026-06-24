Big Tigger "Unequivocally" Denies Battery Allegations Following Arrest

BY Erika Marie
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on April 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The controversy involving famed radio DJ Big Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, has taken another turn. Last weekend, Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, was arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children. According to WSB-TV, the couple was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation that stemmed from Tigger receiving text messages from a woman who was also one of his co-workers.

Brown told police that her husband began recording her with his phone before she attempted to grab it from him. When she did, she claimed that Tigger tackled her to the ground to get it back from her, allegedly bruising her lip. The argument reportedly made its way to the basement, where things became physical.

Read More: Tasha K Claims Big Tigger's Wife Is Lying About Alleged Domestic Abuse

Tigger Denies The Allegations Again

Once in the basement, documents alleged that Morgan "used force to move the victim and shoved the victim, causing the victim to stumble headfirst into an office door." This is reportedly what caused the cut on Brown's face, which she showed off in an enigmatic video where she suggested that people should ask her husband how she got her injuries.

Additionally, Brown told police that she was initially uncooperative because she feared what Tigger would do. She received medical help at a hospital, and it's said that the incident was captured on the couple's Ring security camera at home. After being released from jail, Tigger has returned and shared a statement on social media.

"I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me," he said. "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life. Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement," he added. "My family and I are deeply grateful." Check it out below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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