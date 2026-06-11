Hip Hop radio has been confronted with serious allegations involving V-103's famed DJ, Big Tigger. The former Rap City host has found himself in the middle of a media storm after his wife, Alicia Brown, appeared online with a bruised face. It was reported that Brown accused Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, of being responsible for her injuries. Now, TMZ stated that there is an official investigation into the incident that allegedly took place sometime in May.
However, YouTuber and blogger Tasha K has weighed in. While she still has her own legal issues with Cardi B playing out in court, Tasha took to social media to suggest that Brown isn't being truthful. "In my opinion. Big Tigger ain't touch that woman!" Tasha wrote on Instagram.
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Tasha K Alleges A Pattern Of Behavior
"She playing games. I spoke to her!" Tasha continued. "Same play on several different men in her life. She pulls this card when they don't want her anymore! If I were Tigger, I would SUE her immediately, ask the court to gag her, ask for a restraining order, and gather all of the other false cases that she filed on all the other men prior to you."
Tasha added that the radio host should "use all that as evidence [to] show a deliberate pattern. Don't address this matter at all! Because the more you do, the more allegations she will make up! Next time do a background check on who you pro create with!" She ended her message by saying that "all women ain't good women."
Obviously, the case is ongoing. Big Tigger has not made any public statements about the allegations at the time of this publication. You can check out Tasha K's post below.