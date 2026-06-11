Alicia Brown, Big Tigger's wife, has accused him of physical violence. Blogger Tasha K has called her out online.

Tasha added that the radio host should "use all that as evidence [to] show a deliberate pattern. Don't address this matter at all! Because the more you do, the more allegations she will make up! Next time do a background check on who you pro create with!" She ended her message by saying that "all women ain't good women."

"She playing games. I spoke to her!" Tasha continued. "Same play on several different men in her life. She pulls this card when they don't want her anymore! If I were Tigger, I would SUE her immediately, ask the court to gag her, ask for a restraining order, and gather all of the other false cases that she filed on all the other men prior to you."

Hip Hop radio has been confronted with serious allegations involving V-103's famed DJ, Big Tigger. The former Rap City host has found himself in the middle of a media storm after his wife, Alicia Brown, appeared online with a bruised face. It was reported that Brown accused Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, of being responsible for her injuries. Now, TMZ stated that there is an official investigation into the incident that allegedly took place sometime in May.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.