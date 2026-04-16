Cardi B And Tasha K Set For Another Courtroom Showdown Amid Alleged Violations

Cardi B and Tasha K’s long-running legal saga is far from over. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop, the Bronx rapper is heading back to court this May. This time, she's accusing the controversial YouTuber of repeatedly violating their non-disparagement agreement.

A hearing is scheduled for May 6 in Fort Lauderdale, where a Florida bankruptcy judge will review claims that Tasha K broke the terms of their deal at least 25 times. Cardi B’s legal team is pushing for serious consequences. Moreover, she's arguing that the violations have been ongoing despite a settlement meant to put their dispute to rest.

The situation traces back to Tasha K’s defamation case loss, which resulted in a $3.9 million judgment in Cardi’s favor. In an effort to manage the financial fallout, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy and later agreed to a structured repayment plan. Under that deal, she is required to pay $1.2 million over five years, submit quarterly financial records, and refrain from making any disparaging or defamatory statements about Cardi B or her family.

Cardi B Has Had Enough

However, Cardi’s attorneys claim Tasha K hasn’t held up her end of the agreement. In new filings, they allege the YouTuber has used coded language, deleted posts, and shifted her messaging across podcasts and social media platforms to continue discussing Cardi indirectly. While the references may not always be explicit, Cardi’s team argues the intent is clear. And still violates the spirit and letter of the agreement.

Now, Cardi B is asking the court to step in with what her lawyers describe as “economically painful” sanctions. In simple terms, they want financial penalties that escalate with each alleged violation. They’re also requesting a stricter, more clearly defined order that would bar Tasha K from mentioning Cardi, Offset, or even Diggs across any platform moving forward.

The judge’s decision could have major implications, not just for the two parties involved, but for how non-disparagement clauses are enforced in high-profile cases. For now, all eyes are on the courtroom as this high-stakes dispute continues to unfold.