Cardi B Scores Another Victory Against Tasha K In Court

Earlier this week, Cardi B found herself in a legal battle with Tasha K. If you may remember, Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K a few years ago, and won $3.9 million in the settlement. Tasha K ended up filing for bankruptcy, which led to a decrease in the payment plan. The new agreed-upon amount was $1.2 million, with Tasha K paying off her debt monthly.
Part of this settlement was a non-disparagement clause in which Tasha K was not allowed to talk about Cardi and her family. However, in court filings from earlier this week, Cardi alleged that the gossip blogger was speaking on Offset's alleged gambling issues.
As a result of the violation, she was seeking financial sanctions and lawyers' fees. According to an exclusive from AllHipHop, Cardi B got exactly what she wanted, with the judge ruling in her favor on Wednesday, May 6.
Tasha K Hit With Financial Sanctions
As per the report, Tasha K must pay attorney fees. Furthermore, she must take down any video she has made pertaining to Offset's situation.
It is being said that Cardi B's lawyer, Lisa Moore, is hoping for the court to award the rest of the initial $3.9 million following this latest violation. However, it is currently unclear whether or not that will be the case. At the very least, the content takedown and attorney's fees are a strong warning to steer clear of Cardi in the future.
Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this in the comments section below. Additionally, we will continue to follow this developing story.