Cardi B Scores Another Victory Against Tasha K In Court

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
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Cardi B recently accused Tasha K of violating their non-disparagement clause, and since then, Cardi has won.

Earlier this week, Cardi B found herself in a legal battle with Tasha K. If you may remember, Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K a few years ago, and won $3.9 million in the settlement. Tasha K ended up filing for bankruptcy, which led to a decrease in the payment plan. The new agreed-upon amount was $1.2 million, with Tasha K paying off her debt monthly.

Part of this settlement was a non-disparagement clause in which Tasha K was not allowed to talk about Cardi and her family. However, in court filings from earlier this week, Cardi alleged that the gossip blogger was speaking on Offset's alleged gambling issues.

As a result of the violation, she was seeking financial sanctions and lawyers' fees. According to an exclusive from AllHipHop, Cardi B got exactly what she wanted, with the judge ruling in her favor on Wednesday, May 6.

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Tasha K Hit With Financial Sanctions
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As per the report, Tasha K must pay attorney fees. Furthermore, she must take down any video she has made pertaining to Offset's situation.

It is being said that Cardi B's lawyer, Lisa Moore, is hoping for the court to award the rest of the initial $3.9 million following this latest violation. However, it is currently unclear whether or not that will be the case. At the very least, the content takedown and attorney's fees are a strong warning to steer clear of Cardi in the future.

Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this in the comments section below. Additionally, we will continue to follow this developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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