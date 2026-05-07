Cardi B Scores Another Victory Against Tasha K In Court

Cardi B recently accused Tasha K of violating their non-disparagement clause, and since then, Cardi has won.

It is being said that Cardi B's lawyer, Lisa Moore, is hoping for the court to award the rest of the initial $3.9 million following this latest violation. However, it is currently unclear whether or not that will be the case. At the very least, the content takedown and attorney's fees are a strong warning to steer clear of Cardi in the future.

Earlier this week, Cardi B found herself in a legal battle with Tasha K . If you may remember, Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K a few years ago, and won $3.9 million in the settlement. Tasha K ended up filing for bankruptcy, which led to a decrease in the payment plan. The new agreed-upon amount was $1.2 million, with Tasha K paying off her debt monthly.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!