Cardi B Takes Tasha K Back To Court, And It's All Because Of Offset

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Cardi B and Tasha K had agreed to a non-disparagement clause, although recent comments about Offset have put Tasha K under the microscope.

A few years ago, Cardi B and Tasha K reached a $4 million settlement. This was all part of a bitter defamation battle that ended with the latter filing for bankruptcy. Subsequently, the settlement had to be renegotiated, with both sides settling on $1.2 million as the key figure.

For months, Tasha K has been paying off her debt to the artist. Furthermore, she has been subjected to what is being described as a non-disparagement clause. Simply put, Tasha K is not allowed to talk about Cardi B or any of the people in her social circle. This includes people like Offset, Stefon Diggs, her sister, and many more.

However, according to TMZ, Cardi and her lawyer, Lisa Moore, are now taking action against Tasha K. Why? They feel as though the gossip blogger has violated the non-disparagement clause by publicly commenting on Offset's alleged gambling problem.

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Cardi B Takes On Tasha K
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Cardi B is now looking to take the gossip blogger to court, where she plans to convince the judge that Tasha K is in violation of her non-disparagement clause. The hope is that the judge will rule in her favor and subsequently implement monetary penalties and sanctions on Tasha K. Moreover, Cardi is hoping that Tasha K will pay back her legal fees.

Overall, this is a very messy situation, and the feud has been going on for years. Whether or not this latest gambit is going to work out in Cardi's favor still very much remains to be seen.

As for Offset and his alleged gambling addiction, this remains a story that fans are interested in. Following the altercation involving Lil Tjay in Florida, this alleged aspect of his life has been under scrutiny. It only makes sense that Tasha K would comment on it. Only a judge can say whether or not this was a true violation of her agreement with Cardi B.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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