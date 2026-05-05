Cardi B Takes Tasha K Back To Court, And It's All Because Of Offset

A few years ago, Cardi B and Tasha K reached a $4 million settlement. This was all part of a bitter defamation battle that ended with the latter filing for bankruptcy. Subsequently, the settlement had to be renegotiated, with both sides settling on $1.2 million as the key figure.

For months, Tasha K has been paying off her debt to the artist. Furthermore, she has been subjected to what is being described as a non-disparagement clause. Simply put, Tasha K is not allowed to talk about Cardi B or any of the people in her social circle. This includes people like Offset, Stefon Diggs, her sister, and many more.

However, according to TMZ, Cardi and her lawyer, Lisa Moore, are now taking action against Tasha K. Why? They feel as though the gossip blogger has violated the non-disparagement clause by publicly commenting on Offset's alleged gambling problem.

Cardi B Takes On Tasha K

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardi B is now looking to take the gossip blogger to court, where she plans to convince the judge that Tasha K is in violation of her non-disparagement clause. The hope is that the judge will rule in her favor and subsequently implement monetary penalties and sanctions on Tasha K. Moreover, Cardi is hoping that Tasha K will pay back her legal fees.

Overall, this is a very messy situation, and the feud has been going on for years. Whether or not this latest gambit is going to work out in Cardi's favor still very much remains to be seen.