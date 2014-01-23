violations
- GramRick Ross Responds To Wingstop Labor ViolationsRick Ross says he's taking accountability after he and his family were fined by the feds for labor law violations at five Wingstop locations in Mississippi. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRick Ross & Family Fined By Feds For Wingstop ViolationsThe feds have fined Rick Ross and members of his family for multiple violations at Wingstop locations across Mississippi. By Aron A.
- SportsKyrie Irving's Nets Absence Will Continue As NBA Reviews Maskless Party: ReportThe star player's absence will continue as the NBA looks into footage that shows Irving at a celebration where people were not wearing masks. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentIs A$AP Rocky The Victim Of Serious Human Rights Violations?A$AP Rocky's incarceration finds several disturbing revelations coming to light. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDiana Ross Blasts Airport Security For Violation: "Makes Me Want To Cry!"The legendary diva says she was treated like "sh--."By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Heavy Fines After Chicago Studio Hit With 66 Building Violations: ReportR. Kelly isn't facing any charges over the alleged sex crimes he's accused of, but he might have to cough up a lot of cash over building violations.By Aron A.
- Original ContentRaekwon Discusses How The Internet Changed Hip-HopWhile filming the video for "Violation," Raekwon discusses how the internet affected hip-hop. By hnhh