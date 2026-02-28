Cardi B Brings Out Her Daughter Kulture During "Little Miss Drama" Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Brings Out Daughter Kulture Little Miss Drama Tour
Apr 15, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B fans in San Francisco got to see Kulture during the "Little Miss Drama" tour. She also shares Wave and Blossom with Offset.

Cardi B may share a lot on social media, but she's not one to constantly put her children out to the Internet. However, when it comes to her "Little Miss Drama" tour, she surprised fans during her show in San Francisco last night (Friday, February 27) with a very special guest: her first daughter, Kulture.

As caught by Complex on Instagram, the mother and daughter stepped out to a roaring crowd while the former celebrated the moment. "I'm with my daughter, y'all! Say hello to Kulture!" she remarked. The seven-year-old seemed to be having a great time, smiling and waving to fans.

Kulture hasn't been Cardi B's only special guest during this "Little Miss Drama" tour. During her stops in Inglewood, she brought out GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface to perform with her. Cardi was very thankful for her guests and vice versa, although we obviously know which one is her favorite.

The Bronx superstar shares Kulture with Offset, and they are also parents to their four-year-old son Wave and their one-year-old daughter Blossom. The former Migo has other children, and Cardi recently gave birth to a child with Stefon Diggs.

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Speaking of which, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly broke up, although alleged sources reportedly claim that this isn't their first split. As such, they might get back together. Still, it doesn't seem like either of them have moved on just yet with new romantic partners, even in the rumor mill. We're sure fans will continue to scrutinize all of this.

However, amid this romantic drama and Cardi B's nasty divorce from Offset, it's very heartening and heartwarming to see her enjoy a special moment with Kulture. Our loved ones are usually our most important source of reprieve.

Elsewhere, Cardi B seemed to respond to gossip online, specifically reports that she allegedly popped off while working with Saturday Night Live over a Nicki Minaj joke. "Hmmm all these little random stories… fck it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll," she wrote on Twitter after this report broke. Apparently, SNL confirmed to TMZ that this did happen, but Cardi's not bothering with the details.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Claps Back Twitter Trolls Isnt Selling Out Shows Music Cardi B Claps Back At Twitter Trolls Claiming She Isn't Selling Out Her Shows
cardi b stefon diggs Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Relationship Timeline
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Pop Culture Offset Deactivates Social Media After Crashing Out Over Stefon Diggs & Cardi B
Cardi B Newborn Umbilical Cord Gold Chrome Heart Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Turns Newborn's Umbilical Cord Into Gold Chrome Heart
Comments 0