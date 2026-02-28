Cardi B Brings Out Her Daughter Kulture During "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Cardi B may share a lot on social media, but she's not one to constantly put her children out to the Internet. However, when it comes to her "Little Miss Drama" tour, she surprised fans during her show in San Francisco last night (Friday, February 27) with a very special guest: her first daughter, Kulture.

As caught by Complex on Instagram, the mother and daughter stepped out to a roaring crowd while the former celebrated the moment. "I'm with my daughter, y'all! Say hello to Kulture!" she remarked. The seven-year-old seemed to be having a great time, smiling and waving to fans.

Kulture hasn't been Cardi B's only special guest during this "Little Miss Drama" tour. During her stops in Inglewood, she brought out GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface to perform with her. Cardi was very thankful for her guests and vice versa, although we obviously know which one is her favorite.

The Bronx superstar shares Kulture with Offset, and they are also parents to their four-year-old son Wave and their one-year-old daughter Blossom. The former Migo has other children, and Cardi recently gave birth to a child with Stefon Diggs.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Speaking of which, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly broke up, although alleged sources reportedly claim that this isn't their first split. As such, they might get back together. Still, it doesn't seem like either of them have moved on just yet with new romantic partners, even in the rumor mill. We're sure fans will continue to scrutinize all of this.

However, amid this romantic drama and Cardi B's nasty divorce from Offset, it's very heartening and heartwarming to see her enjoy a special moment with Kulture. Our loved ones are usually our most important source of reprieve.