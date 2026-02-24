Cardi B Performs Raunchy Rendition Of Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The USA” On Tour

BY Caroline Fisher
Cardi B "Party In The USA"
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is currently making her way around North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and serving up some exciting surprises.

Cardi B is serving up all kinds of surprises on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, including some unexpected covers. Recently, for example, the femcee delivered a special raunchy rendition of Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party In The USA." In a clip shared by No Jumper on Instagram, she can be seen performing it while sitting on a swing suspended above the stage, leaving fans amused.

"She’s so effortlessly funny we need more celebrities like her who don’t let money change their personality," one social media user says of the moment. "The way she gagged the whole stadium!!! Lmaoooo! Ohhh miss wap!" another writes. Someone else says, "I’m sorry but I love Cardi B sooo much."

Cardi's NSFW version of "Party In The USA" is far from all she's surprised fans with during her tour so far, however. She's also brought out several exciting guests.

Read More: Cardi B Claps Back At Twitter Trolls Claiming She Isn't Selling Out Her Shows

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

This includes GloRilla, Blueface, Tyla, and more. Kehlani even joined her onstage in Los Angeles, later giving the show a rave review. “One of the best shows i’ve ever seen in my life, one of the most incredible house hold names of our time,” she wrote. “BRAVO @iamcardib EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me. @itsbankhead you are absolutely out of your mind, @kollincarter you are absolutely out of your mind.”

“I’ve been watching this undeniable thing build for years," Kehlani continued. "From Ring to Safe and you will always have me in your corner Big Bardi! You are A SUPER STAR. I was emotional as hell for you. i laughed, i cheered, i lost my voice. There ain’t a day on this earth you gon shine and i wont be cheering! EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10 !!!”

Cardi gave Kehlani some flowers of her own in response, calling her "such a beautiful soul a talented artist and an amazinggg performer."

Read More: Cardi B Flaunts "Little Miss Drama" Tour's Record- Breaking Success

