Cardi B is serving up all kinds of surprises on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, including some unexpected covers. Recently, for example, the femcee delivered a special raunchy rendition of Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party In The USA." In a clip shared by No Jumper on Instagram, she can be seen performing it while sitting on a swing suspended above the stage, leaving fans amused.

"She’s so effortlessly funny we need more celebrities like her who don’t let money change their personality," one social media user says of the moment. "The way she gagged the whole stadium!!! Lmaoooo! Ohhh miss wap!" another writes. Someone else says, "I’m sorry but I love Cardi B sooo much."

Cardi's NSFW version of "Party In The USA" is far from all she's surprised fans with during her tour so far, however. She's also brought out several exciting guests.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

This includes GloRilla, Blueface, Tyla, and more. Kehlani even joined her onstage in Los Angeles, later giving the show a rave review. “One of the best shows i’ve ever seen in my life, one of the most incredible house hold names of our time,” she wrote. “BRAVO @iamcardib EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me. @itsbankhead you are absolutely out of your mind, @kollincarter you are absolutely out of your mind.”

“I’ve been watching this undeniable thing build for years," Kehlani continued. "From Ring to Safe and you will always have me in your corner Big Bardi! You are A SUPER STAR. I was emotional as hell for you. i laughed, i cheered, i lost my voice. There ain’t a day on this earth you gon shine and i wont be cheering! EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10 !!!”