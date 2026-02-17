Blueface Admits Cardi B’s Dance Moves Nearly Made Him Forget His Own Song

BY Caroline Fisher
Blueface Cardi B Dance Moves
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Blueface recently surprised Cardi B fans with an appearance at her Los Angeles "Little Miss Drama" tour stop.

Cardi B is currently making her way across North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and last night, she took over Los Angeles' Kia Forum. She even brought out a very special guest, Blueface, during the show. Of course, they got right into their 2018 hit, "Thotiana (Remix)." The New York City femcee added to the entertainment by throwing it back onstage, though according to her collaborator, it nearly cost him the performance.

In a clip shared by No Jumper, he explains that her seductive dance moves left him incredibly distracted, and almost made him forget his own lyrics. "I ain't gonna lie, Cardi had me a little nervous," he admitted. "I damn near forgot the song I was rapping."

He went on to share that since the performance, he hasn't been able to get Cardi's moves out of his head.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Blueface isn't the only special guest Cardi B has surprised her fans with in recent days, either. Earlier this week, she brought out GloRilla at Kia Forum for a performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." As expected, the crowd went wild for the duo, and supporters can't wait to see who will join Cardi on stage next.

She kicked off her "Little Miss Drama" tour last week with a show in Palm Desert, California. The Grammy-winner performed hits like "Imaginary Playerz," "Hello," "Magnet," "Safe," and many more. She even performed "Pretty & Petty," throwing a bit of extra shade at her foe BIA in the process. She did so by starting a mute challenge, which occurs at the point in the song where she asks listeners to name five BIA songs.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she raps.

