Cardi B's Set List Emerges As "Little Miss Drama Tour" Begins

Fresh off of her Super Bowl cameo, Cardi B is already on to her next big event. This one, however, will be much more extensive. That's because the Bronx femcee is officially on her Little Miss Drama Tour. This much anticipated trek accompanies her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? which dropped last September.
It went number one, debuting on the Hot 200 with 205,000 album equivalent sales. Featuring hit songs like "Imaginary Playerz," "Hello," "Magnet," "Safe," and more the project was bound to reach the mountaintop.
The tour announcement arrived just a few days prior to the album's release, with three more dates being added about a week after that. Now, after a captivating and energetic first show in Palm Desert, California, we have the set list. It was captured by Billboard and can be seen below.
Cardi B's Set List
- “Hello”
- “Magnet”
- “Salute”
- “Check Please”
- “Trophies”
- “Enough (Miami)”
- “Money”
- “Press”
- Shower Tears” / “Man of Your Word”
- “Be Careful”
- “Ring”
- “Thru Your Phone”
- “Killin You H*es”
- “On My Back”
- “Safe”
- “Taki Taki”
- “Bongos”
- “Bodega Baddie”
- “I Like It”
- “Please Me”
- “Principal”
- “Pick It Up”
- “Better Than You”
- “Up”
- "Like What (Freestyle)"
- "Imaginary Playerz"
- "Err Time"
- "On Dat Money"
- "No Limit"
- "Thotiana"
- "Pretty & Petty"
- "WAP"
- "Girls Like You"
- "Finesse"
- Tomorrow 2"
- "Bartier Cardi"
- "Outside"
- "Bodak Yellow"
How Long Is The Little Miss Drama Tour?
Cardi was just as eager to launch this 35-date trek as her fans were for her to hit the road. Near the end of her roughly two-hour set, the hitmaker talked some well-deserved smack to all of her haters. "They thought I wasn’t gonna be sold out. What? Y’all was ready for my tour?! Let me hear Palm Springs right quick. This is the first crowd! First crowd, and it’s sold out! Bardi f*cking gang, mothaf*cker."
As for when the trek ends, it will run through April 18 with her Atlanta fans getting the final show. That will also be the second consecutive one in that city as the initial end date was April 17 there.