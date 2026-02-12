Cardi B's Set List Emerges As "Little Miss Drama Tour" Begins

Cardi B is finally back on tour, and her fans went absolutely bonkers at her opening show last night in Palm Desert, California.

Cardi was just as eager to launch this 35-date trek as her fans were for her to hit the road. Near the end of her roughly two-hour set, the hitmaker talked some well-deserved smack to all of her haters. "They thought I wasn’t gonna be sold out. What? Y’all was ready for my tour?! Let me hear Palm Springs right quick. This is the first crowd! First crowd, and it’s sold out! Bardi f*cking gang, mothaf*cker."

Fresh off of her Super Bowl cameo, Cardi B is already on to her next big event. This one, however, will be much more extensive. That's because the Bronx femcee is officially on her Little Miss Drama Tour. This much anticipated trek accompanies her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? which dropped last September.

