Cardi B's Set List Emerges As "Little Miss Drama Tour" Begins

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet
RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B is finally back on tour, and her fans went absolutely bonkers at her opening show last night in Palm Desert, California.

Fresh off of her Super Bowl cameo, Cardi B is already on to her next big event. This one, however, will be much more extensive. That's because the Bronx femcee is officially on her Little Miss Drama Tour. This much anticipated trek accompanies her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? which dropped last September.

It went number one, debuting on the Hot 200 with 205,000 album equivalent sales. Featuring hit songs like "Imaginary Playerz," "Hello," "Magnet," "Safe," and more the project was bound to reach the mountaintop.

The tour announcement arrived just a few days prior to the album's release, with three more dates being added about a week after that. Now, after a captivating and energetic first show in Palm Desert, California, we have the set list. It was captured by Billboard and can be seen below.

Cardi B's Set List
  1. “Hello”
  2. “Magnet”
  3. “Salute”
  4. “Check Please”
  5. “Trophies”
  6. “Enough (Miami)”
  7. “Money”
  8. “Press”
  9. Shower Tears” / “Man of Your Word”
  10. “Be Careful”
  11. “Ring”
  12. “Thru Your Phone”
  13. “Killin You H*es”
  14. “On My Back”
  15. “Safe”
  16. “Taki Taki”
  17. “Bongos”
  18. “Bodega Baddie”
  19. “I Like It”
  20. “Please Me”
  21. “Principal”
  22. “Pick It Up”
  23. “Better Than You”
  24. “Up”
  25. "Like What (Freestyle)"
  26. "Imaginary Playerz"
  27. "Err Time"
  28. "On Dat Money"
  29. "No Limit"
  30. "Thotiana"
  31. "Pretty & Petty"
  32. "WAP"
  33. "Girls Like You"
  34. "Finesse"
  35. Tomorrow 2"
  36. "Bartier Cardi"
  37. "Outside"
  38. "Bodak Yellow"

Read More: Stefon Diggs Seen With Offset’s Ex Amid Cardi B Breakup Rumors

How Long Is The Little Miss Drama Tour?

Cardi was just as eager to launch this 35-date trek as her fans were for her to hit the road. Near the end of her roughly two-hour set, the hitmaker talked some well-deserved smack to all of her haters. "They thought I wasn’t gonna be sold out. What? Y’all was ready for my tour?! Let me hear Palm Springs right quick. This is the first crowd! First crowd, and it’s sold out! Bardi f*cking gang, mothaf*cker."

As for when the trek ends, it will run through April 18 with her Atlanta fans getting the final show. That will also be the second consecutive one in that city as the initial end date was April 17 there.

Read More: Joe Budden Shows Off Body Transformation In New Workout Video

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Am I The Drama Tracklist Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Unveils "Am I The Drama?" Tracklist
ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Celebration Music Cardi B Adds On More Dates To The "Little Miss Drama Tour"
Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA Double Platinum Two Weeks Hip Hop News Music Cardi B's "AM I THE DRAMA?" Goes Double Platinum In Under Two Weeks
USATSI_25325965 (1) Music Cardi B Urges Her Haters To Move On As 2026 Approaches
Comments 0