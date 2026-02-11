Joe Budden Shows Off Body Transformation In New Workout Video

Joe Budden has shared a video of himself in the gym, and the clip is going viral on social media. Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, he uploaded footage of himself working up a sweat while using one of the machines.

When 2Cool2Blog posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their support for Budden in the replies. "The best part is Ish is gonna see this & be motivated to compete. Ice already on his journey. Marc is good. Just need Flip & Moana to start. JBP gonna be elite!" one user wrote. Others criticized Budden's form, such as one user who advised: "Brother this is not how this exercise works, you’re tryna work your back not your chest and arms."

Joe Budden's Fitness Journey

The video comes after Budden discussed his health and workout routine during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, earlier this month. At the time, he said that he weighed “less than 220 pounds" and admitted to having used Zepbound.

He added: “But my weight loss started before I started taking the Zep. I did some dietary changes. I added some things to my workout routine. For December, I was like, 'You know what? We're going to rock and roll!’ So, I was losing weight already. This was just supposed to be like a extra oomph. That’s all it was supposed to be, and I'm probably under 220 right now. I was over 240.”

Budden also confirmed that working out had been a key part of his journey. "I've been working out," he said. "Yes. I'm the healthiest right this second that l've probably ever been lifestyle-wise."