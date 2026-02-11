Joe Budden Shows Off Body Transformation In New Workout Video

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Joe Budden recently said that he's below 220 pounds and has been working on his health and fitness.

Joe Budden has shared a video of himself in the gym, and the clip is going viral on social media. Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, he uploaded footage of himself working up a sweat while using one of the machines.

When 2Cool2Blog posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their support for Budden in the replies. "The best part is Ish is gonna see this & be motivated to compete. Ice already on his journey. Marc is good. Just need Flip & Moana to start. JBP gonna be elite!" one user wrote. Others criticized Budden's form, such as one user who advised: "Brother this is not how this exercise works, you’re tryna work your back not your chest and arms."

Read More: "The Joe Budden Podcast" Has Harsh Takes About J. Cole's "The Fall-Off"

Joe Budden's Fitness Journey

The video comes after Budden discussed his health and workout routine during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, earlier this month. At the time, he said that he weighed “less than 220 pounds" and admitted to having used Zepbound.

He added: “But my weight loss started before I started taking the Zep. I did some dietary changes. I added some things to my workout routine. For December, I was like, 'You know what? We're going to rock and roll!’ So, I was losing weight already. This was just supposed to be like a extra oomph. That’s all it was supposed to be, and I'm probably under 220 right now. I was over 240.”

Budden also confirmed that working out had been a key part of his journey. "I've been working out," he said. "Yes. I'm the healthiest right this second that l've probably ever been lifestyle-wise."

He concluded by sharing some advice for his fans. “Listen, man, we have lost too many people,” Budden said. “I encourage the people listening: go get all of that shit done—all of it. It's annoying, I know. I almost stopped the full body MRI right at the tail end of it, ‘Let me out this little tight ass machine!’ But no, you got to do it. Get the heart scan."

Read More: Joe Budden Reflects On "Difficult" But "Important" Split From Rory & Mal

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 Pop Culture Joe Budden Becomes Viral Meme With Outfit Twirl
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 Music Joe Budden Addresses Melyssa Ford Ozempic Speculation
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Joe Budden Reflects Difficult Important Split Rory Mal Music Joe Budden Reflects On "Difficult" But "Important" Split From Rory & Mal
Comments 0