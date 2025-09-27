Cardi B Adds On More Dates To The "Little Miss Drama Tour"

Cardi B is really treating fans right as she continues her big comeback. The "Magnet" rapper has already tacked on some new tracks via two separate editions. But now, she's adding more tour dates for the Little Miss Drama trek. She announced a handful of them on her social media per Billboard.
"MORE DATES! MORE DRAMA!!! By heavy demand second dates for NYC, ATL, and LA going on sale at 10am your local time!!!" It's worth noting she made this post earlier this week. However, tickets are still available.
The additional stops are as follows: February 16, at the KIA Forum in L.A. After that, March 26 is another NYC stop at Madison Square Garden. Then, the on April 18, she will be hitting up the ATL again at State Farm Arena.
These were added due to these venues being sold out. Prior to extending her schedule, Cardi B wrote, "The Little Miss Drama Tour has sold out in L.A., New York and Atlanta… The other good news is we’re gonna add extra dates tomorrow…."
She then quipped," The bad news is that y’all making me work. I thought I was gonna be doing a tour for 30 days, they talking about that we might add 10 more dates."
Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA? Sales
We will see if that many get added to her itinerary, but we are sure she's ready to see everyone pop out and support her. They have already done a great job getting her album to a number one debut.
It was revealed earlier this week that would be the case. Final tallies prior to the Billboard charts updating are 205,000 units total, with 90K pure. Previously, AM I THE DRAMA? was projected to move around 125-150K.
But about two days after that update, it was bumped up to 200,000 plus. This is now the first time a female rap album has done this since 2023. Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 achieved this mark.