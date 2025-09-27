Cardi B's Fans Go All Out In Viral Meet-And-Greet Photos

Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Cardi B at the "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at Walmart on September 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Chris Brown's meet and greet photos have been the talk of the town, but Cardi B's for her new LP may take the cake.

Cardi B has had an over-the-top rollout for her album AM I THE DRAMA? in a few aspects. She's taken her fair share of shots at her female contemporaries and hustled her tape on the streets. But maybe the wildest part of this entire era are these new meet-and-greet photos.

If you been active on social media lately, you may have seen Chris Brown's images of the same ilk. His female audience (most of his fan base) have had him grab their butts, kiss them, etc. But Cardi B's were on some different type of energy.

In a few flicks caught by VladTV, they were doing the absolute most, asking to get straight up disrespected. For example, a man in the third slide is on all fours while the Bronx rapper is stepping on his back in her massive heels.

The last one is especially egregious, with a woman preparing to lick Cardi B's nipple/breast. Some aren't taking this all too seriously, while are others are expressing their disappointment.

"None of these people grew up with both parents in the home," one user writes in the comments section. "She’s so classy [diagonal mouth emoji]," adds another.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA? Sales

But we don't think Cardi B will be listening to any of this criticism, especially considering the strong start AM I THE DRAMA? is having. Earlier this week, it was revealed that she will be debuting atop the Billboard Hot 200 chart next Tuesday.

She will be doing so with 205,000 copies sold (90K pure sales). Additionally, this will be the first time that a femcee has had such a first week since Nicki Minaj in 2023. For context, Pink Friday 2 sold 228,000.

Of course, it will now be Cardi's second time achieving this feat, with her Grammy-winning debut doing so in 2018. Invasion of Privacy moved 255,000 copies, with 103,000 being from physical variants.

