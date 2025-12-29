Cardi B Urges Her Haters To Move On As 2026 Approaches

Year in and year out it feels like Cardi B is telling her haters to shoo. She always seems to do something that really gets under their skin. For 2025, it's been her relationship with NFL receiver Stefon Diggs and their pregnancy reveal.

It's been a toxic mixture of her fans trying to tell her she can do better and her detractors questioning her decision-making. With 2025 coming to a close in just two days, Cardi B is urging her overly concerned supporters and her loudest despisers to move on from being too involved in her business.

In a video to her X captioned, "We need a reset," the AM I THE DRAMA? femcee says, "Y'all need to calm down... Is y'all cool? Y'all been dragging me for three or four days and y'all been a little too mean."

She goes on to joke, "I can't change sh*t... I already had a baby. Y'all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy?"

"I don't know, what y'all want me to do? Y'all want me to leave my man and f*ck yours? We can only go forward now... 2026 is in a couple of days."

But not only does she want people to stop harping on her just because, but she's also wanting it to stop because of how busy she'll be next year.

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour

In the first half of February, the New York superstar will be starting her Little Miss Drama Tour. To be exact, it kicks off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California. It will run through April 18 in Atlanta

"I have so much work to do that it's stressing me out... I'm gonna be away from my personal life... I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day... I'm already super stressed out."

She urges her "support system" to be just that as her trek is already enough for her to handle. Cardi signs off by sending love and wishing the best for everyone but asks for that good luck back.

"Leave me alone though. Sh*t! Damn!"