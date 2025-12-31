Who Is Aileen Lopera? The Woman Suing Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has found himself in even more hot water this week, as it was reported that he's being sued by Aileen Lopera. In the lawsuit, Lopera alleges that he's the father of her unborn child. She's seeking parental support as well as DNA testing, and insists she has “irrefutable evidence” of Diggs' alleged paternity.

This isn't the first time Lopera has taken legal action against the athlete. She first sued him in December of last year, alleging that he was the father of her daughter, Charlie. This was finally confirmed last month. “The paternity has been confirmed," Lopera’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, announced at the time. "Mr. Diggs is the father of the child.”

Lopera is an influencer and model with a large social media following. She goes by @lordgisselle on Instagram, where she has an impressive 316K followers. For now, Diggs has yet to publicly respond to her lawsuit.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Diggs has another child named Nova, who was born in 2016. He also has a son with Cardi B, who was born just last month. She hasn't responded to the news of Lopera's latest lawsuit, either. The femcee did recently respond to criticism she's been receiving for her relationship with Diggs, however. She clarified that despite his alleged other kids, the two of them are still very much an item.

"We need a reset," she declared on X. "Y'all need to calm down... Is y'all cool? Y'all been dragging me for three or four days and y'all been a little too mean."