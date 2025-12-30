Stefon Diggs’ Ex-Chef Alleges She Was Attacked Over Pay Dispute

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sidelines reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. Tina MacIntyre-Yee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Stefon Diggs is currently in hot water, as his ex-private chef recently hit him with a series of serious allegations. Per TMZ, she alleges that earlier this month, the two of them went back and forth in various text messages over a salary dispute. After that, she alleges that the athlete unlocked her bedroom door to continue the conversation face-to-face. Allegedly, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse.

Allegedly, he smacked her in the face, then "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck." Diggs allegedly proceeded to throw her on the bed, writing off her later statements about the salary dispute as "lies."

A spokesperson for the New England Patriots has since released a statement in response to the allegations.

Stefon Diggs Denies Strangling Employee
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) get ready to take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” it begins. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Attorney David Meier has also released a statement, denying the allegations on Diggs' behalf. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction," it reads.

"Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law," Meier adds, insisting the allegations are "are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur."

