Cardi B Claps Back At Twitter Trolls Claiming She Isn't Selling Out Her Shows

Cardi B doesn't just clap back at her critics and haters on the Internet; she also retorts in person. During last night's (Saturday, February 21) "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Vancouver, she took a moment to call out folks on Twitter who are claiming she isn't actually selling out her shows.

"Record it, record it, record it" the Bronx superstar remarked while fans screamed along, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "Go tell them motherf***ers on Twitter that this s**t gets sold out, packed out." She has seemingly claimed on social media before that all of her tour dates so far have sold out.

In fact, Cardi B reportedly set a new milestone. She purportedly became the first female rapper to sell out two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. However, as you can see in the comments section under the IG post below, a few folks online are questioning these numbers, claiming that this is actually an exaggeration.

As of right now, fans are using different metrics and reports to argue with each other, so we will have to wait for more official data to come through in the future to verify all of this. Still, it certainly seems like a whole bunch of people are packing out these "Little Miss Drama" tour dates. The energy and the enjoyment is what matters most, even if fans will continue to bicker about numbers. Clearly, the mother of four isn't sweating it and is confident that folks are just hating.

How Long Is Cardi B's Concert?

Amid this concert trek, a lot of fans are preparing as to what to expect. While each show will differ as far as length, Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour setlist gave fans an idea of how long they can expect it to last. With about 38 tracks in total, expect the live performance to last a little over an hour and a half.