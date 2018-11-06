sold out dates
- MusicUsher Announces 15 Additional Dates For Las Vegas ResidencyIf you missed your chance to get tickets to see the R&B star live, now's your chance to see him through October of this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueFace Levels Up, Busts Down In Front Of Sold Out CrowdLooks like Blueface is doing "alright."By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsTHEY. Rate Guitar Rap Songs: Travis Scott & Gunna's "Yosemite," Lil Wayne's "Mess" & MoreTHEY. break down some of their favorite use of guitar in recent hip-hop hits.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Claims Buying First 4 Rows Of Ja Rule Concert "Wasn't A Big Deal"50 Cent dishes on his recent power move against Ja Rule.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld Festival" Sells Out With No Lineup RevealedTravis Scott has captivated a generation. By Mitch Findlay