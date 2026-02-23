Blueface Announces He's Having A Child With Nevaeh

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blueface hopped on a livestream with Nevaeh Akira this weekend to share some exciting news, and they both seem really thrilled!

A huge congratulations are in order as Blueface is having another child! The California rapper made the big announcement during a livestream over the weekend with Nevaeh Akira, real name Akira Williams. The moment, caught by No Jumper, was a bit shocking for Blue and Nevaeh to learn at first.

But after looking at a more accurate pregnancy test compared to a more "alright" one beforehand, they seemed genuinely proud for one another. The "Thotiana" hitmaker gave his girl a hearty congratulations and a big hug while Nevaeh also showed her happiness for the MC.

"You having a Blueface baby! Woo!" he shouted which got a good laugh out of her.

Blue then laid a smooch on her belly which led to a kiss on the lips from Nevaeh while she added, "We love you, daddy."

In another comedic moment, he formally welcomed Nevaeh to the "Blueface Cavaliers." "Congratulations, you're having a Blueface baby. Congratulations. You made it. How does it feel?"

Nevaeh shockingly replied, "I aborted the last one, but it feels immaculate."

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

So, with this being revealed, how many does kids does Blueface have now? Well, as long as everything goes smoothly over these next several months, the rapper will have four children in total.

The updated breakdown will hopefully be one with Nevaeh, one with Chrisean Rock, and two with Jaidyn Alexis. The last time Blue helped welcome a child into this world was on September 3, 2023, with ex Chrisean. His kids with Jaidyn were born in 2019 and 2022.

As with most of Blueface's relationships, his one with Nevaeh, a reported 24-year-old social media influencer, was a little murky. They appeared to start dating in late November/early December, and after about a month, they seemingly ended things.

It was a nasty split as Nevaeh accused Blue of being homosexual after she was cut from his "roster."

But about a week later, it was revealed on a song that Nevaeh was still in his rotation. Of course, this verse could have been recorded prior to their public fight, but it definitely caught people's attention. It seems that verse had some truth to it because they are getting ready to raise a baby together.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Release Details Confirmed

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 2