Blueface Announces He's Having A Child With Nevaeh

A huge congratulations are in order as Blueface is having another child! The California rapper made the big announcement during a livestream over the weekend with Nevaeh Akira, real name Akira Williams. The moment, caught by No Jumper, was a bit shocking for Blue and Nevaeh to learn at first.

But after looking at a more accurate pregnancy test compared to a more "alright" one beforehand, they seemed genuinely proud for one another. The "Thotiana" hitmaker gave his girl a hearty congratulations and a big hug while Nevaeh also showed her happiness for the MC.

"You having a Blueface baby! Woo!" he shouted which got a good laugh out of her.

Blue then laid a smooch on her belly which led to a kiss on the lips from Nevaeh while she added, "We love you, daddy."

In another comedic moment, he formally welcomed Nevaeh to the "Blueface Cavaliers." "Congratulations, you're having a Blueface baby. Congratulations. You made it. How does it feel?"

Nevaeh shockingly replied, "I aborted the last one, but it feels immaculate."

How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

So, with this being revealed, how many does kids does Blueface have now? Well, as long as everything goes smoothly over these next several months, the rapper will have four children in total.

The updated breakdown will hopefully be one with Nevaeh, one with Chrisean Rock, and two with Jaidyn Alexis. The last time Blue helped welcome a child into this world was on September 3, 2023, with ex Chrisean. His kids with Jaidyn were born in 2019 and 2022.

As with most of Blueface's relationships, his one with Nevaeh, a reported 24-year-old social media influencer, was a little murky. They appeared to start dating in late November/early December, and after about a month, they seemingly ended things.

It was a nasty split as Nevaeh accused Blue of being homosexual after she was cut from his "roster."