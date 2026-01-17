Blueface Tells Jaidyn Alexis He’s Gay

Blueface is a Grade-A jokester, and recently he tried convincing Jaidyn Alexis that he's gay. While chilling together, the rapper told his on-again off-again partner that he has something to say to her. "I'm gay," he stated simply.

It puzzled Jaidyn at first, but Blue immediately blew his cover by laughing at her reaction. She giggled too and replied, "I don't think so." Then, the "Thotiana" hitmaker explained why he cracked that joke in the first place.

"Y'all gotta come with something better, man," he tells the viewers watching. Alexis then asked who said that. Blue answered, "That's just what all the b*tches say when I'm done with them, you know?"

Alexis, defending her occasional boo, warns any of his exes that they can pull up to her crib and "run it."

You may be asking yourself now, who's spreading this gay rumor? Well, per some screenshots obtained by Live Bitez, it's Nevaeh Akira. She's been the latest love interest of Blueface; however, it's not that way anymore.

In their text chain from the perspective of his phone, Nevaeh says that she's done with him and that she wants an abortion. Nothing has been confirmed about Blue getting her pregnant, so that's going to stay a rumor, too.

But after arguing about other things, Nevaeh says that she's going to let " a n**** I fingered in the butt" bother her.

Did Blueface Break Up With Neveah?

She adds later, "You're literally not who u think u are..." and "sir ur beneath fr. Your not special."

Blue, ever the troll, yawns at her attempts to get under his skin. "This young lady must not know I live for this sh*t [laughing emoji]."

As we have alluded to, Blue and Nevaeh are no longer together. The former tweeted out earlier this week that he had cut the social media star from his "roster."

"Neveah has been cut from the roster she did not make the team this is a dictatorship not a democracy." He added separately, "If you can't wait your turn you won't get a turn the line is getting long baby girl."

Conversely, Nevaeh said, "I took myself the f*ck out," suggesting that she left him first.