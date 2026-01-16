BenDaDonnn Responds To Rumors That Drake Took Back His Gifted Rolls-Royce

Over this past Christmas, Drake surprised BenDaDonn with a murdered-out Rolls-Royce, and people have claimed the former took it back.

Drake and BenDaDonn have been friends for at least the last couple of years. Their connection has brought about collaborations, particularly livestreams. Over this past holiday season, they linked up for three-day event of the sort in which they gave back to fans.

However, The Boy also wanted to spread some holiday cheer Ben's way, and he went all out in the process. On top of gifting himself one, Drizzy purchased the Tennessee rapper a Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory. The latter's was completely blacked-out and he was left utterly speechless.

It was such a shock that Ben was nearly brought to tears for the gesture. But Drake affirmed that it was for him and wanted to get it as a way to motivate Ben for 2026 and beyond.

However, trolls and haters alike have been spreading the rumor that Ben's friend did it for the cameras and took it back.

Well, he expertly responded during a recent livestream, shutting that falsehood down by showing the electric whip in the flesh. While showing off his fleet, Ben says the Spectre isn't and hasn't gone anywhere.

"A lot of folks talking 'bout I ain't seen Ben post the Rolls-Royce Drake gave him." Ben adds while pointing at the car, "What that is then?"

Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN Soon?

Speaking of dispelling rumors, though, Drake has yet to do that in a way. We are still waiting to hear when he's going to release ICEMAN. At this point, we have mostly been relying on sources not named Aubrey Graham. All of them such as DJ Akademiks, for example, continue to reaffirm that it's coming real soon.

The hip-hop reporter's most recent intel surfaced this past weekend. He essentially rehashed what he's been saying over the last couple of weeks, so it's not much to explain.

But for what it's worth, the updates have been really frequent so maybe we are on the cusp. Maybe next week we will hear more. Drake told Complex recently that a finale of the ICEMAN YouTube streams is on deck, and one can only assume that will be the day the release date is shared.

