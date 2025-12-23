BenDaDonnn Left Speechless As Drake Gifts Him An $800K Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory

Drake and BenDaDonnn have proven to be a dynamic duo over the last few years. Since 2024, plenty of Drizzy's friends have switched up on him. There have been a few public falling outs, and it's been a tough time for the mega star. However, BenDaDonnn has remained in his corner, and the two are still doing business together at a high level.

For instance, the two are currently in the midst of a three-night streaming special. They are giving out gifts to fans, and there is even an opportunity to win some of Drake's money. The artist has the Christmas spirit right now, and he is looking to up the ante when it comes to his gift-giving prowess.

During last night's Kick Stream, Drake showed BenDaDonnn his current fleet of vehicles. This fleet is quite impressive as it features a ton of tricked-out trucks and Rolls-Royces. Ben was impressed, although he had no clue what was awaiting him.

A man pulled up in front of the duo with a Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory, which is as sporty as Rolls-Royces get. Ben was confused until Drake told him the car was his. It was an incredible moment that showcases just how much respect Drake has for his good friend.

Drake & BenDanDonnn Stream Gets Emotional

BenDaDonnn was speechless, and at one point, it seemed as though he wanted to shed a few tears. After all, it is not every day that you get gifted an $800K luxury vehicle from one of the biggest artists in the entire world.

Whether or not Drake is going to pay for the insurance on that car remains to be seen. After all, maintaining these luxury vehicles can prove to be expensive. Although if Ben takes care of it and only drives it on special occasions, he will probably be fine.