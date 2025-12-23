Drake Visibly Uncomfortable After Streamer Trainwrecks Brings Up His Infamous Nude Leak

Drake was on a livestream with BenDaDonnn when Trainwrecks came in and interrupted the conversation with some NSFW jokes.

Drake has been having the time of his life streaming on Kick. In fact, with Christmas on the horizon, he is giving fans the chance to win some of his Stake earnings. Over the course of the last two nights, he has found himself streaming with BenDaDonnn, and the clips have been going mega-viral.

For instance, a couple of nights ago, he called Spotify "Botify." He also played some unreleased music from ICEMAN, which has fans eagerly anticipating the project's release. Last night, Drake and Ben were back at it, although this time around, the artist was seen showing off some impressive cars.

One of those cars was a special 1-of-1 Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory with a NASCAR spec. Interestingly enough, he would go on to gift BenDaDonnn a blacked-out Rolls-Royce in the same model. It was a cool moment, and one that shows how Drake is in the gift-giving spirit.

Later on in the stream, Trainwrecks, one of the co-founders of Kick, called into the show and started making some NSFW jokes at Drake's expense. One of them was about Drake's infamous nude leak, and as you can imagine, the artist was a bit uncomfortable.

Drake & BenDaDonnn Stream

Despite the uncomfortable feeling, it's clear that Drake found it all to be pretty amusing as he let out a smile. BenDaDonnn also found it to be pretty hilarious, and eventually, Trainwrecks moved on.

Whether or not Drake streams again tonight remains to be seen. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that streams have proven to be a massive success for Kick. The streaming platform is trying to compete with Twitch, and when the biggest artist in the world is on your side, that certainly helps with marketing.

As for BenDaDonnn, these streams have also proven to be huge for him. He has been looking to get into the streaming world as well, and having Drake as your partner is a pretty good gig. Only time will tell what Drake does with Kick going forward in 2026.

