Ever since Doechii took home the Best Rap Album Grammy during the last award show, the disdain for her has been immeasurable. It's gotten to the point where it's almost become a trend to talk down on her success. In a way, streamer Adin Ross has been leading the hateful campaign, labeling her an industry plant following her Met Gala controversy.

The TDE signee has bitten back where she feels it's necessary, responding to Adin indirectly on her new smash "girl, get up." "All that industry plant sh*t wack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n**** d*ck from the back / But what's the agenda when the it girl black? / Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard / And y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart."

Ultimately, though, the Florida native can only do so much to keep her detractors in check. The negativity is only going to keep growing at this point. That's exactly what's happening following her appearance on A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb.

She lands on "ROBBERY," a braggadocious, jazz-forward cut that also produces a lot of sexual tension. Some folks have been praising their chemistry as well as Doechii's flows and writing. But sadly, the backlash is just as loud if not even more so. As you'll see, some folks are just tired of the hitmaker's overall presence and on the song.

Who Is Featured On Don't Be Dumb?

Their main argument is that Rocky would have done even better if she didn't contribute. But again, with how forced most of the disrespect is, it's honestly hard to tell who genuinely doesn't like her art.

At the end of the day, it's a big accomplishment for Doechii and one that will set her up for more success down the line.

It's also a huge day for Rocky though as the near eight-year album drought is over. Don't Be Dumb is LP number four and for the most part, fans are liking it. That's partially due to the guests, believe it or not. will.i.am, Sauce Walka, Westside Gunn, Gorillaz's Damon Albarn, Tyler, The Creator, and Jessica Pratt are a few names that appear on the 17-song collection.