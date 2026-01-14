Blueface fired back at his ex-girlfriend, Hazel-E, labeling him "zesty" by claiming that she didn't feel the same way when they were still hooking up. She made the comment during an interview on No Jumper, mimicking the rapper.

"I wasn't zesty when my d*ck was in your mouth. Wasn't nothing zesty," Blueface said after watching the clip on his livestream. "Balls all on your forehead."

Blueface originally confirmed his split from Hazel in a video on social media, describing her as "too old" for him. She is 45 years old, while he is just 28. "I'm officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done," he said at the time. "I'd rather be with a young b*tch."

She fired back by bringing up his criminal history in a clip of her own. "I'm too old? You're a convicted felon. Let's start there," she said, as caught by Live Bitez. "I went below to f*ck with you. We could put out the receipts. You bought me flights before, you've given me money before. You just sent me five bands the other day telling me to stay down so I can put up with your f*ck sh*t? That's not enough. It's really not enough, honey."

Who Is Blueface Dating?

More recently, Blueface has been dating Nevaeh Akira. The two were first spotted together at his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. in December. At the time, fans believed he was still in a relationship with Hazel-E.