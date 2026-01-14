Blueface Claps Back At Hazel-E For Calling Him "Zesty" With A Raunchy Response

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Blueface was previously linked to Hazel-E when he got out of prison, last year, but has since begun dating Nevaeh Akira.

Blueface fired back at his ex-girlfriend, Hazel-E, labeling him "zesty" by claiming that she didn't feel the same way when they were still hooking up. She made the comment during an interview on No Jumper, mimicking the rapper.

"I wasn't zesty when my d*ck was in your mouth. Wasn't nothing zesty," Blueface said after watching the clip on his livestream. "Balls all on your forehead."

Blueface originally confirmed his split from Hazel in a video on social media, describing her as "too old" for him. She is 45 years old, while he is just 28. "I'm officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done," he said at the time. "I'd rather be with a young b*tch."

She fired back by bringing up his criminal history in a clip of her own. "I'm too old? You're a convicted felon. Let's start there," she said, as caught by Live Bitez. "I went below to f*ck with you. We could put out the receipts. You bought me flights before, you've given me money before. You just sent me five bands the other day telling me to stay down so I can put up with your f*ck sh*t? That's not enough. It's really not enough, honey."

Who Is Blueface Dating?

More recently, Blueface has been dating Nevaeh Akira. The two were first spotted together at his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. in December. At the time, fans believed he was still in a relationship with Hazel-E.

Later that month, fans theorized that Akira was pregnant with her and Blueface's first child. Before the start of their relationship, Blueface had written on X (formerly Twitter) about wanting to get someone pregnant. "Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap," he posted.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
