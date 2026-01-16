Blueface Announces He Cut Neveah From His “Roster”

Blueface is once again making headlines for turning his love life into a public scoreboard. The rapper revealed on X that Neveah Akira has officially been removed from what he calls his “roster,” claiming she didn’t follow the rules of his system. “Neveah has been cut from the roster she did not make the team this is a dictatorship not a democracy,” Blueface posted on X.

While fans tried to decode what exactly “waiting her turn” means in Blueface’s world, the post immediately sparked reactions on social media. Some users laughed it off as another episode in his long-running relationship antics. Others criticized the way he continues to publicly frame women like contestants instead of partners.

The situation gets even messier when you look at the timeline. After being released from prison last year, Blueface was briefly linked to reality star Hazel-E. Their situationship quickly turned sour, with Blueface announcing their split online and bluntly saying she was “too old” for him. Hazel-E, who is 45, didn’t take the comment lightly and later fired back during a No Jumper interview. She labeled the rapper “zesty” while mocking his behavior. Blueface responded by claiming she wasn’t saying the same things when they were allegedly still hooking up.

Blueface Announces Roster Cut

Not long after that fallout, Blueface was spotted getting close with Neveah Akira, which many fans assumed meant Hazel was officially in the rearview. Now, with Neveah seemingly cut loose too, the rapper’s relationship carousel continues spinning.

At this point, Blueface’s personal life has almost become its own reality show, with fans watching every post like an episode drop. Whether this latest move sticks or turns into another back-and-forth remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain. Blueface knows how to keep the internet talking.