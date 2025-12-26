Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface are done, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to spend time together, especially since they share kids.

But even though it's normally a good thing to see exes shoving their differences aside for that reason, fans of Jaidyn aren't happy about this. Those feelings stem from numerous stories they have all seen in the news, from him calling her "mid" and accusing her of not being helpful during his prison stint.

At the end of the day, family is probably the most important thing in this world. That's something Jaidyn Alexis recognizes even if she doesn't have a tight knit relationship with Blueface, in her case. The two celebrated Christmas together as caught by The Neighborhood Talk as they continue to raise their two children.

