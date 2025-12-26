Jaidyn Alexis Claps Back At Upset Fans For Having Blueface Around On Christmas

BY Zachary Horvath 55 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-1900523611 (1)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Blue Face and Jaidyn Alexis attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface are done, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to spend time together, especially since they share kids.

At the end of the day, family is probably the most important thing in this world. That's something Jaidyn Alexis recognizes even if she doesn't have a tight knit relationship with Blueface, in her case. The two celebrated Christmas together as caught by The Neighborhood Talk as they continue to raise their two children.

But even though it's normally a good thing to see exes shoving their differences aside for that reason, fans of Jaidyn aren't happy about this. Those feelings stem from numerous stories they have all seen in the news, from him calling her "mid" and accusing her of not being helpful during his prison stint.

However, Jaidyn has made a promise to herself and to her babies and she's got a sound reason as to why. After hearing all of the disappointment and insensitive comments, the social media star clapped back.

Hopping on to her X she wrote, "in my 27 yrs of my life have seen my father on christmas. not because my mother but bc he's a POS so I could never find it [in] my heart to keep my kids from [their's]."

She continues, "so anyone mad about how I carried my business on Xmas I gifted you a fat one just lmk the addy!"

Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?

Who Is Blueface Dating?

Fans in The Neighborhood Talk comments were supportive of her message and thought process.

"I understand [praying hands emoji] children deserve to be around their father [heart emoji]," one person says.

"She probably made breakfast for everyone and was being a good/kind host. It doesn’t always mean intimacy. She’s being cordial for the sake of her kids mental health," adds another.

Blueface makes in an appearance in the clip that has everyone up in arms, asking her if she wants "that number one spot" on his roster after receiving a nice breakfast.

Ironically, he did the same thing to his current interest, Nevaeh Akira. She too made him breakfast and declined his offer of joining his three-person roster of girls.

Read More: The 10 Best Sneakers Of 2025

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 5.0K
jaidyn alexis kids Relationships Jaidyn Alexis Kids: How Many Kids Does Blueface's BM Have? 5.3K
Comments 0