At the end of the day, family is probably the most important thing in this world. That's something Jaidyn Alexis recognizes even if she doesn't have a tight knit relationship with Blueface, in her case. The two celebrated Christmas together as caught by The Neighborhood Talk as they continue to raise their two children.
But even though it's normally a good thing to see exes shoving their differences aside for that reason, fans of Jaidyn aren't happy about this. Those feelings stem from numerous stories they have all seen in the news, from him calling her "mid" and accusing her of not being helpful during his prison stint.
However, Jaidyn has made a promise to herself and to her babies and she's got a sound reason as to why. After hearing all of the disappointment and insensitive comments, the social media star clapped back.
Hopping on to her X she wrote, "in my 27 yrs of my life have seen my father on christmas. not because my mother but bc he's a POS so I could never find it [in] my heart to keep my kids from [their's]."
She continues, "so anyone mad about how I carried my business on Xmas I gifted you a fat one just lmk the addy!"
Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?
Who Is Blueface Dating?
Fans in The Neighborhood Talk comments were supportive of her message and thought process.
"I understand [praying hands emoji] children deserve to be around their father [heart emoji]," one person says.
"She probably made breakfast for everyone and was being a good/kind host. It doesn’t always mean intimacy. She’s being cordial for the sake of her kids mental health," adds another.
Blueface makes in an appearance in the clip that has everyone up in arms, asking her if she wants "that number one spot" on his roster after receiving a nice breakfast.
Ironically, he did the same thing to his current interest, Nevaeh Akira. She too made him breakfast and declined his offer of joining his three-person roster of girls.
Read More: The 10 Best Sneakers Of 2025