Cardi B Shows Love To “Little Miss Drama” Tour Guests Kehlani & Tyla

A few days ago, Cardi B kicked off her "Little Miss Drama" tour, and she's already surprised fans with several special guests. During her second night at Inglewood's Kia Forum, for example, she brought out both Kehlani and Tyla. Fans went wild for the Grammy winners, and yesterday (February 17), Cardi took to her Instagram Story to show her appreciation.

“Kehlani!!" she began, per Billboard. "You’re such a beautiful soul a talented artist and an amazinggg performer!! Your reaction to my show meant the world to me! I can’t thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support!!!”

Her next post was dedicated to Tyla. “Tyla babyyyy!!" the femcee said. "You bring the perfect energy to any stage thank you so much for bringing it to mine! Soo pretty and so talented… you deserve all the Chanel and more.”

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kehlani showed Cardi love in a post of her own following the show, making it clear that she had a blast. “One of the best shows i’ve ever seen in my life, one of the most incredible house hold names of our time,” she wrote. “BRAVO @iamcardib EVERY SINGLE PART of this show rocked me. @itsbankhead you are absolutely out of your mind, @kollincarter you are absolutely out of your mind.”

“I’ve been watching this undeniable thing build for years," Kehlani continued. "From Ring to Safe and you will always have me in your corner Big Bardi! you are A SUPER STAR. i was emotional as hell for you. i laughed, i cheered, i lost my voice. there ain’t a day on this earth you gon shine and i wont be cheering! EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10 !!!”