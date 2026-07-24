Drake Says He'd "Take This Pic For Real" After Viral AI Image With Spice

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
An AI-generated photo of Drake feeding Spice caught the rapper's attention, prompting a playful response on social media.

Artificial intelligence has a way of creating moments that never happened but still manage to get people talking. The latest example pulled Drake into the conversation after a fabricated image imagined the rapper sharing a playful moment with Dancehall star Spice. The AI-generated photo showed Drake feeding Spice, eventually making its way across social media before reaching the Toronto rapper himself. Rather than ignore it, he leaned into the joke.

"You know I would have taken this pic for real with you," Drake wrote, tagging Spice in his response. The exchange quickly caught fans' attention, with many enjoying the lighthearted interaction between the two artists. While Drake and Spice have crossed paths over the years through their shared ties to Caribbean music and culture, the viral image was entirely AI.

Read More: Tory Lanez & Spice Join Krept & Konan On "First Time"

It's Been A Big Week For Drake

The post also offered a different side of Drake after a week dominated by headlines surrounding his ongoing feud with LeBron James. Just days earlier, photos from Drake's NOCTA Manor event showed T-shirts reading, "The only LeBron I rate is Juan," a pointed jab at the Lakers superstar that continued their increasingly public fallout. The AI photo with Spice, by contrast, showed the rapper engaging with social media in a far less confrontational way.

Meanwhile, Spice has built one of Dancehall's biggest international profiles over the past decade. She's turned hits like "So Mi Like It" and "Go Down Deh" into crossover successes while expanding her audience through reality television. Her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta introduced her to a broader American audience and helped make her one of the genre's most recognizable personalities beyond Jamaica. Check out the AI photo above.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Apologizes For Using AI-Generated Cover Art For Her New Single
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Collage-Maker-14-Apr-2023-09-39-AM-9433 Music Drake Responds To AI Cover Of Ice Spice's "Munch": "This The Final Straw"
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals Pop Culture Ice Spice Without Makeup Sparks Debate Online
Comments 1