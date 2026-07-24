Drake Says He'd "Take This Pic For Real" After Viral AI Image With Spice

Artificial intelligence has a way of creating moments that never happened but still manage to get people talking. The latest example pulled Drake into the conversation after a fabricated image imagined the rapper sharing a playful moment with Dancehall star Spice. The AI-generated photo showed Drake feeding Spice, eventually making its way across social media before reaching the Toronto rapper himself. Rather than ignore it, he leaned into the joke.
"You know I would have taken this pic for real with you," Drake wrote, tagging Spice in his response. The exchange quickly caught fans' attention, with many enjoying the lighthearted interaction between the two artists. While Drake and Spice have crossed paths over the years through their shared ties to Caribbean music and culture, the viral image was entirely AI.
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It's Been A Big Week For Drake
The post also offered a different side of Drake after a week dominated by headlines surrounding his ongoing feud with LeBron James. Just days earlier, photos from Drake's NOCTA Manor event showed T-shirts reading, "The only LeBron I rate is Juan," a pointed jab at the Lakers superstar that continued their increasingly public fallout. The AI photo with Spice, by contrast, showed the rapper engaging with social media in a far less confrontational way.
Meanwhile, Spice has built one of Dancehall's biggest international profiles over the past decade. She's turned hits like "So Mi Like It" and "Go Down Deh" into crossover successes while expanding her audience through reality television. Her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta introduced her to a broader American audience and helped make her one of the genre's most recognizable personalities beyond Jamaica. Check out the AI photo above.