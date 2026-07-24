Drake Says He'd "Take This Pic For Real" After Viral AI Image With Spice

An AI-generated photo of Drake feeding Spice caught the rapper's attention, prompting a playful response on social media.

Meanwhile, Spice has built one of Dancehall's biggest international profiles over the past decade. She's turned hits like "So Mi Like It" and "Go Down Deh" into crossover successes while expanding her audience through reality television. Her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta introduced her to a broader American audience and helped make her one of the genre's most recognizable personalities beyond Jamaica. Check out the AI photo above.

"You know I would have taken this pic for real with you," Drake wrote, tagging Spice in his response. The exchange quickly caught fans' attention, with many enjoying the lighthearted interaction between the two artists. While Drake and Spice have crossed paths over the years through their shared ties to Caribbean music and culture, the viral image was entirely AI.

Artificial intelligence has a way of creating moments that never happened but still manage to get people talking. The latest example pulled Drake into the conversation after a fabricated image imagined the rapper sharing a playful moment with Dancehall star Spice . The AI-generated photo showed Drake feeding Spice, eventually making its way across social media before reaching the Toronto rapper himself. Rather than ignore it, he leaned into the joke.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.