Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 24, 2026

Every single Friday, you can be sure that there will be a plethora of hip-hop albums and songs dropping. Last week, we got a new album from Rick Ross. Furthermore, we got some solid singles to fill up your playlists.
This week, there are a few more big releases on the horizon. For instance, MoneyBagg Yo is going to be coming through with a new single. As for albums, Tyla is dropping, as is Rico Nasty and Loe Shimmy. Perhaps the biggest album is coming from the pop world as Charli XCX is about to drop.
On the hip-hop side of things, there are quite a few underground artists releasing music as well, which is always great to see. Sure, it's the most stacked weekend, but there is still quite a bit here to behold.
Who's Dropping Tonight?
Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:
- Moneybagg Yo — I See Why
- Charli xcx — Music, Fashion, Film
- Lancey Foux — Rockstar Rider
- Tyla — A*POP
- bbno$ — burger
- WILLOW — The Thread
- Trim, Monaleo & G Herbo — Nobody (Remix)
- Rico Nasty — RX
- HUGEL & Quavo — Where She Come From
- Cypress Hill — Dios Bendiga
- Flo Milli — Hot As A Bic
- BabyDrill — Stay Dangerous
- Vory & Rich The Kid — SIAMESE
- midwxst — SOLITUDE IN SILENCE
- FattMack — All Love, Life Goes On
- Real Boston Richey — S.O.S.
- Raq baby — Drake & Josh (out now)
- Loe Shimmy — Pretty Girlz Run The World
- Bally Baby — FTW
- zayALLCAPS — My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t on the Phone Yesterday
- hollowtiphero — Bossup
- Raq baby — Still Spillin (Bonus) (out now)
- Ealuhri — F*CK IT
- matt proxy & never goodbye — WEIRD/33
- DDG - Calling My Phone
Let us know which project you will be listening to first in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases from the world of hip-hop.
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