Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 24, 2026

BY Alexander Cole
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Rapper Moneybagg Yo answers a question from a student after donating $20,000 to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent
Rapper Moneybagg Yo answers a question from a student after donating $20,000 to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent Parenting Program at Invictus Academy in Memphis, Tenn., on January 9, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
There are a few hip-hop albums dropping tonight, as well as some big songs from some of the culture's biggest artists.

Every single Friday, you can be sure that there will be a plethora of hip-hop albums and songs dropping. Last week, we got a new album from Rick Ross. Furthermore, we got some solid singles to fill up your playlists.

This week, there are a few more big releases on the horizon. For instance, MoneyBagg Yo is going to be coming through with a new single. As for albums, Tyla is dropping, as is Rico Nasty and Loe Shimmy. Perhaps the biggest album is coming from the pop world as Charli XCX is about to drop.

On the hip-hop side of things, there are quite a few underground artists releasing music as well, which is always great to see. Sure, it's the most stacked weekend, but there is still quite a bit here to behold.

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Who's Dropping Tonight?

Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:

  • Moneybagg Yo — I See Why
  • Charli xcx — Music, Fashion, Film
  • Lancey Foux — Rockstar Rider
  • Tyla — A*POP
  • bbno$ — burger
  • WILLOW — The Thread
  • Trim, Monaleo & G Herbo — Nobody (Remix)
  • Rico Nasty — RX
  • HUGEL & Quavo — Where She Come From
  • Cypress Hill — Dios Bendiga
  • Flo Milli — Hot As A Bic
  • BabyDrill — Stay Dangerous
  • Vory & Rich The Kid — SIAMESE
  • midwxst — SOLITUDE IN SILENCE
  • FattMack — All Love, Life Goes On
  • Real Boston Richey — S.O.S.
  • Raq baby — Drake & Josh (out now)
  • Loe Shimmy — Pretty Girlz Run The World
  • Bally Baby — FTW
  • zayALLCAPS — My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t on the Phone Yesterday
  • hollowtiphero — Bossup
  • Raq baby — Still Spillin (Bonus) (out now)
  • Ealuhri — F*CK IT
  • matt proxy & never goodbye — WEIRD/33
  • DDG - Calling My Phone

Let us know which project you will be listening to first in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases from the world of hip-hop.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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