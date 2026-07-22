The Game Calls Out Fan Who Refused To Stand During Concert

Hip-hop shows are intended to be interactive–fans throwing their hands in the air, getting out of their seats, etc. It’s what makes the energy of the shows so alive compared to others where audience members are expected to stay in their seats. For rappers, their job is to basically ensure that everyone in the crowd is grooving along with them.

Some nights are easier than others, and it appears that The Game had to find that out the hard way. During a recent concert, the Compton rapper was performing “Hate It Or Love It” and stopped the record to call out one of his fans when he realized they weren’t willing to get out of their seat.

“You gotta get your cool ass up. You got to stand up,” he told the audience member. The Game proceeded to mock the individual for being too cool. “Now we got to start over ‘cause this cool mothaf*cka is like this… he like, ‘Yeah, that’s right, Game. Do that shit, holmes.’”

If we’re being fair, this isn’t an issue that’s limited to hip-hop. Erykah Badu previously paused her show to call out people in the front row back in November. “I'm not doing shit else until these people stand up," she said, pointing to the front row. Then, she started calling out specific people. “Especially you. You get your ass up. Where she at? Did she leave? Good.”

She added, "Some n***a over here trying to mean mug me the whole time in the front row with his arms folded.”

The Game & YG’s Verzuz