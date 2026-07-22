The Game Calls Out Fan Who Refused To Stand During Concert

BY Aron A.
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The Game Host Prive
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 08: Rapper The Game attends Prive on May 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)
The Game wasn't having it.

Hip-hop shows are intended to be interactive–fans throwing their hands in the air, getting out of their seats, etc. It’s what makes the energy of the shows so alive compared to others where audience members are expected to stay in their seats. For rappers, their job is to basically ensure that everyone in the crowd is grooving along with them. 

Some nights are easier than others, and it appears that The Game had to find that out the hard way. During a recent concert, the Compton rapper was performing “Hate It Or Love It” and stopped the record to call out one of his fans when he realized they weren’t willing to get out of their seat.

“You gotta get your cool ass up. You got to stand up,” he told the audience member. The Game proceeded to mock the individual for being too cool. “Now we got to start over ‘cause this cool mothaf*cka is like this… he like, ‘Yeah, that’s right, Game. Do that shit, holmes.’”

If we’re being fair, this isn’t an issue that’s limited to hip-hop. Erykah Badu previously paused her show to call out people in the front row back in November. “I'm not doing shit else until these people stand up," she said, pointing to the front row. Then, she started calling out specific people. “Especially you. You get your ass up. Where she at? Did she leave? Good.”

She added, "Some n***a over here trying to mean mug me the whole time in the front row with his arms folded.”

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

The Game & YG’s Verzuz

Outside of the performance, The Game will be gracing the Verzuz stage with YG this week. Dubbed “Compton Forever,” the two West Coast legends will be going song-for-song to see who has the better catalog. It will undoubtedly be an impressive show from two West Coast titans from two different eras

Read More:  Future "The Real Me" Review

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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