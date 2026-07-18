YG Verzuz The Game Officially Announced For Later This Month

Verzuz already had a great matchup this year when B2K faced Pretty Ricky, and we have our next battle coming very soon. YG and The Game will be facing off in Los Angeles next Thursday (July 23) at 6:30 PDT, and the trade-off of their biggest hits should make for a very fun time.

In a promo clip shared to social media, you can hear each Compton MC proclaim their prowess over their competition, and two of their career highlights play towards the end. They have many, many more to share, as well as more recent material to throw in there that could represent a different type of face-off. Their hit-making and skill is undeniable, but who continues to sustain that quality standard better these days?

Some artists will never do a Verzuz, which makes each matchup that much more significant. The Game and YG are probably thinking about their setlist and their secret plays right now. It should make for a pretty celebratory time. But in terms of who will come out on top, that's up to the fans to decide. They can stream the event on Apple Music, Complex, and the Verzuz channels.

The Game Verzuz YG

For those unaware, YG and The Game have had beef rumors in the past, which the latter was quick to shut down back in August of 2024. "@yg & @mustard My n***as 5L," he wrote on social media after fans misinterpreted some other comments. "Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton."

Their long history also has plenty of collaborations throughout. Beyond those 2024 rumors likely stemming from their seemingly opposite sides of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, it's been clear how much respect and appreciation they have for each other.