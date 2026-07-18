YG Verzuz The Game Officially Announced For Later This Month

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG Verzuz The Game Announced This Month
Sep 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rapper and actor YG performs at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Two Compton titans are facing off in a "Verzuz" matchup very soon in Los Angeles, as YG and The Game will trade their biggest hits.

Verzuz already had a great matchup this year when B2K faced Pretty Ricky, and we have our next battle coming very soon. YG and The Game will be facing off in Los Angeles next Thursday (July 23) at 6:30 PDT, and the trade-off of their biggest hits should make for a very fun time.

In a promo clip shared to social media, you can hear each Compton MC proclaim their prowess over their competition, and two of their career highlights play towards the end. They have many, many more to share, as well as more recent material to throw in there that could represent a different type of face-off. Their hit-making and skill is undeniable, but who continues to sustain that quality standard better these days?

Some artists will never do a Verzuz, which makes each matchup that much more significant. The Game and YG are probably thinking about their setlist and their secret plays right now. It should make for a pretty celebratory time. But in terms of who will come out on top, that's up to the fans to decide. They can stream the event on Apple Music, Complex, and the Verzuz channels.

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The Game Verzuz YG

For those unaware, YG and The Game have had beef rumors in the past, which the latter was quick to shut down back in August of 2024. "@yg & @mustard My n***as 5L," he wrote on social media after fans misinterpreted some other comments. "Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton."

Their long history also has plenty of collaborations throughout. Beyond those 2024 rumors likely stemming from their seemingly opposite sides of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, it's been clear how much respect and appreciation they have for each other.

But that all changes in a Verzuz setting, although we're not expecting a full-on feud to bubble up. They have a lot of hits over the past two decades, but only one can come out on top. We'll see if there are any special surprises, guests, or standout moments for fans. In any case, Los Angeles is the place to be next Thursday.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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